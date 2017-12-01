Rutgers Release 2018 Schedule

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (Dec. 1, 2017) – Under the direction of head coach Joe Litterio, Rutgers baseball released its 2018 schedule on Friday. The 54-game slate starts with a three-game series at Miami from Feb. 16-18, making it the ninth season opener against the Hurricanes in the last 10 years. The Scarlet Knights are booked for 23 home games at Bainton Field.

“As always, we start out with a challenging schedule,” Litterio said. “We will be tested early, but it will prepare us heading into our Big Ten conference schedule. We are also looking forward to playing five home weekends at Bainton Field, including a three-series during our conference bye. The team has been working hard and everyone is excited for the season.”

The Scarlet Knights will return to Florida after opening with Miami for non-conference games versus Indiana, St. Bonaventure and Boston College at a neutral field in Port Charlotte, Fla. Other early-season weekends will be contested at Old Dominion, versus Army on spring break at City of Palms Park in Fort Myers, Fla., and at Florida Gulf Coast. RU will also play LaSalle at home in a three-game series during its conference bye in April.

In Big Ten play, Rutgers starts with a home series against Penn State from March 23-25 and also welcomes Nebraska, Michigan and Minnesota to Piscataway later on. Road conference sets are locked in against Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue and Maryland. The top eight in the league standings will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., from May 23-27.

Click here to view the full 2018 schedule.