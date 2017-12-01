Old Dominion Announces 2018 Schedule

NORFOLK, Va. — Head coach Chris Finwood and the Old Dominion baseball program released the schedule for the upcoming 2018 season on Thursday.

“We are all excited about our 2018 schedule,” said Finwood. “With 10 non-conference games against the Big 10 (Rutgers and Iowa), Big 12 (Kansas State) and ACC (Virginia and Virginia Tech), plus the 30 C-USA conference games, we have another tough slate planned.”

The Monarchs open the season at the Diamond 9 Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, where ODU will take on Saint Louis (Feb. 16), Oakland (Feb. 17) and Iowa (Feb. 18).

ODU then hosts Richmond (Feb. 20) midweek for the home opener, before welcoming Big 12 foe Kansas State (Feb. 23-25) to Norfolk for the first home series of 2018.

Following a midweek trip to East Carolina (Feb. 28), the Monarchs then have a 13-game homestand that includes weekend series against Rutgers (March 2-4) and Florida Atlantic (March 16-18), which is opening weekend of C-USA play.

“After opening up in the Diamond 9 Invitational in Kissimmee, we come home for four straight weekend series, including opening up C-USA play with FAU at The Bud,” said Finwood. “In all, we have 32 home games, including defending C-USA champs Southern Miss.”

The weekend series showdown against Southern Miss (April 27-29), who hosted a regional last year and will make the trip to Norfolk for the first time ever, serves as one of the highlights of the 2018 schedule.

Additional highlights include a road series at Rice (April 6-8) and midweek showdowns at Virginia (April 3) and Virginia Tech (April 18), as well as the fan favorite Harbor Park game, set for April 24 against Virginia.

This year’s C-USA Tournament will be held in Biloxi, Mississippi, at MGM Park for the second consecutive season.

2018 Schedule