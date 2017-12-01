Notable Summer League Performances from the Big West

Cal Poly
Brad Beesley: Second Base – 5’10” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 44 games, 170 at-bats, .306 average, 32 runs scored, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 11 walks, 18 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.
Taylor Dollard: Pitcher – 6’2” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – West Coast League – 8 games, 6 starts, 38.1 innings pitched, 2.35 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 6 walks and 35 hits.
CSUN
Jayson Newman: Infield – 6’3” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 46 games, 182 at-bats, .352 average, 36 runs scored, 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 56 RBI, 23 walks, 30 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.
UC Santa Barbara
Chris Lincoln: Pitcher – 6’4” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 9 games, 6 starts, 33.1 innings pitched, 4.05 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 18 walks and 25 hits.