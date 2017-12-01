Latest News
Home Big West Notable Summer League Performances from the Big West
Big WestCBD ColumnSummer Leagues

Notable Summer League Performances from the Big West

by Jake Mastroianni December 1, 2017 0 comment

Cal Poly

Brad Beesley: Second Base – 5’10” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 44 games, 170 at-bats, .306 average, 32 runs scored, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 11 walks, 18 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Taylor Dollard: Pitcher – 6’2” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – West Coast League – 8 games, 6 starts, 38.1 innings pitched, 2.35 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 6 walks and 35 hits.

 

CSUN

Jayson Newman: Infield – 6’3” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 46 games, 182 at-bats, .352 average, 36 runs scored, 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 56 RBI, 23 walks, 30 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

 

UC Santa Barbara

Chris Lincoln: Pitcher – 6’4” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 9 games, 6 starts, 33.1 innings pitched, 4.05 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 18 walks and 25 hits.

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zack Etheredge named Assistant Coach at UCSB

August 4, 2011

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Yanko heads back to Pacific

February 28, 2008

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wired with Cal-State Fullerton’s Greg Bergeron

May 14, 2010

Who is going to make 2009 CWS?

July 2, 2008

Wes Dorrell leaves Cal Poly for Fresno Pacific

August 5, 2009

Wednesday (4/23) in the West

April 24, 2008

Waves Pound UCSB, 14-3

April 2, 2008

Wareham beats Cotuit

August 9, 2006