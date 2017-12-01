Notable Summer League Performances from the Big West

Brad Beesley: Second Base – 5’10” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 44 games, 170 at-bats, .306 average, 32 runs scored, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 11 walks, 18 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Notable Summer League Performances from the Big 10