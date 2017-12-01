Latest News
Notable Summer League Performances from the Big 10

by Jake Mastroianni December 1, 2017

Illinois

Doran Turchin: Outfield – 6’2” – 210 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 61 games, 217 at-bats, .281 average, 61 runs scored, 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 51 RBI, 59 walks, 56 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

Andy Fisher: Pitcher – 6’1” – 185 – L/L – 2018 Redshirt Junior – Northwoods League – 11 games, 9 starts, 59 innings pitched, 1.68 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 24 walks and 47 hits.

 

Indiana

Andrew Saalfrank: Pitcher – 6’3” – 205 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 9 games, 8 starts, 47.2 innings pitched, 3.78 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 19 walks and 34 hits.

 

Maryland

Justin Morris: Catcher – 6’2” – 215 – 2018 Senior – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 27 games, 83 at-bats, .337 average, 16 runs scored, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 16 RBI, 19 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Randy Bednar: Outfield – 5’11” – 180 – 2018 Freshman – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 40 games, 122 at-bats, .344 average, 29 runs scored, 5 doubles, 9 home runs, 33 RBI, 24 walks, 26 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Zach Jancarski: Outfield – 6’0” – 185 – 2018 Senior – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 36 games, 132 at-bats, .333 average, 29 runs scored, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 19 RBI, 26 walks, 18 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases.

Tommy Gardiner: Second Base – 5’8” – 140 – 2018 Freshman – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 26 games, 100 at-bats, .290 average, 12 runs scored, 4 RBI, 11 walks and 21 strikeouts.

Martin Costes: Outfield – 5’9” – 200 – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 41 games, 126 at-bats, .286 average, 22 runs scored, 7 home runs, 30 RBI, 20 walks, 32 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Taylor Wright: Shortstop – 6’3” – 180 – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 56 games, 214 at-bats, .322 average, 47 runs scored, 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 56 RBI, 42 walks, 45 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases.

 

Michigan State

Marty Bechina: Infielder – 6’0” – 200 – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 38 games, 131 at-bats, .267 average, 29 runs scored, 9 doubles, 8 home runs, 28 RBI, 8 walks, 46 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

Riley McCauley: Pitcher – 5’11” – 205 – RHP – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 16 games, 19.2 innings pitched, 2.29 ERA, 9 saves, 31 strikeouts, 8 walks and 11 hits.

 

Ohio State

Ryan Feltner: Pitcher – 6’4” – 190 – RHP – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 14 games, 16 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 7 walks and 10 hits.

Connor Curlis: Pitcher – 6’1” – 180 – LHP – 2018 Junior – Prospect League – 13 games, 9 starts, 2.63 ERA, 58 innings pitched, 82 strikeouts, 15 walks and 37 hits.

 

 

 

