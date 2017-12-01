Delaware Releases 2018 Schedule

Latest News
by Jake Mastroianni December 1, 2017 0 comment

NEWARK, Del. — The 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Champion Blue Hens announced their 56-game schedule Wednesday afternoon that features eight matchups with NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago.

The Blue Hens open the 2018 campaign with a three-game series at Charleston Southern (Feb. 16-18) University. Delaware continues the season the week after with a three-game set (Feb. 23-25) at Florida Atlantic University.

The Hens open the home portion of their schedule with a three-game weekend series with Delaware State (Mar. 2-4), before heading to Maryland for the road portion of the home-and-home with the Terps (Mar. 6). Following the mid-week against Maryland, the Blue Hens open a nine-game homestand with three games against Monmouth (Mar. 9-11), a mid-week game against NCAA Regional team Maryland (Mar. 13) and a four-game series with Bryant (Mar. 16-18). The homestand ends with a Tuesday afternoon contest against La Salle (Mar. 20).

Delaware opens CAA play at Towson (Mar. 23-25) the next weekend, before traveling to La Salle for the opening round of the Liberty Bell Classic Tuesday, Mar. 27.  The Hens will celebrate April Fool’s Day with a four-game series at Big Ten power Michigan (Mar 30-Apr.1).  UD returns home for a 3 PM contest with NCAA Regional team UMBC (Apr. 4), before heading to Hofstra for the second CAA series of the season (Apr. 6-8).

Following the extended road trip, Delaware opens its CAA home schedule with three-games against CAA foe UNCW (Apr. 13-15). Delaware hosts Saint Joseph’s (Apr. 17), before continuing conference play with a home set against James Madison (Apr. 20-22).  The Hens make the short trip down Route One Apr. 24 for a mid-week game at Delaware State.

Ivy League member Penn heads to Bob Hannah Stadium Apr. 25 for a 3 PM game, before Delaware hits the road for a three-game series at College of Charleston (Apr. 27-29) and a game at Saint Joseph’s (May 1).

May should be busy for the Hens, as CAA foe Elon comes to Newark for a three-game set (May 4-6). The Hens close non-conference play at UMBC (May 8), before concluding the road slate at William & Mary (May 11-13). The regular season concludes with a weekend series against Northeastern (May 17-19).

The Hens hope to return to the CAA Tournament in 2018, which will be played May 23-26 at James Madison. Delaware returns 22 members of the 2017 squad and will look to advance to NCAA Regionals (Jun. 1-3) for the second consecutive season.

2018 Schedule 

