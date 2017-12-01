2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 56. Andre Nnebe (Santa Clara)

Coming in at number 56 on our top 100 countdown is Santa Clara outfielder Andre Nnebe.

He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2017 hitting .293 in 215 at-bats with 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 walks, 71 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

That led to him being named to the All-WCC Freshman team after starting all 53 games for Santa Clara in center field.

During this past summer he was named as the top prospect in the Coastal Plain League by Baseball America. There he hit .290 in 100 at-bats with 19 runs scored, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 17 RBI, 9 walks, 27 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds Nnebe is a very big center fielder. However, he’s shown very good speed with double-digit stolen bases as a freshman.

His hands are very quick and he throws them at the baseball. The one thing he doesn’t do is use his hips. As he gets older and develops some more power, I think he could start using those hips to become a bigger home run threat.

His size and athleticism is what makes him a very projectable prospect. There is still a lot more we need to see from Nnebe before he becomes a high draft pick, but the tools are all there.