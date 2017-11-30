Texas Announces 2018 Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas—Texas Baseball today announced dates and opponents for the 2018 season. Times and television assignments will be released at a later date.

The challenging 54-game slate features 30 contests against 11 opponents who reached the NCAA tournament last season. Of those 30 contests, seven will be played against teams that appeared in the College World Series (LSU, Texas A&M, and TCU).

Of the 54 games, the Longhorns will play 34 home contests at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas opens up the season with a three-game home series against Louisiana-Lafayette (February 16-18) before a midweek game against Lamar (February 21).

Texas then heads on the road to face 2017 College World Series runner-up LSU in a three-game slate in Baton Rouge. It will be the Longhorns’ first visit to Alex Box Stadium since 1999. Texas and LSU have not met since the 2009 College World Series in which the Tigers defeated the Longhorns in the championship series.

February then rounds out with a February 27 game at home vs. UTSA before welcoming Northwestern for a four games in March (2-4). Another four-game series follows as Texas then hosts Stanford the following weekend (March 8-11).

Another road trip to an SEC opponent comes with a pair of midweek games at Arkansas (March 13-14). It will be Texas’ first trip to Fayetteville since the 1991 season when both teams were members of the Southwest Conference.

Other notable midweek road games include an April 3 contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Whataburger Field and an April 10 matchup against Texas A&M in College Station.

Following the two-game set at Arkansas, the Longhorns open up Big 12 Conference play against Kansas (March 16-18). In addition to the KU series, the Longhorns will host Big 12 opponents Oklahoma State (March 23-25) and Baylor (April 6-8), before closing out the regular season with a home series against TCU (May 17-19) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

In addition to the spring schedule, the annual Texas Baseball Alumni Game has been set for Saturday, February 3, 2017.

2018 Schedule