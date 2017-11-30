Notable Summer League Performances from the WAC

Grand Canyon University

Kadin Breeze: Designated Hitter – Arizona Collegiate Wooden Bat League – 20 games, 41 at-bats, .390 average, 7 runs scored, 5 doubles, 4 RBI, 6 walks and 4 stolen bases.

New Mexico St.

Joey Ortiz: Second Base – 5’11” – 160 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Valley League and Cal Ripkin League – 48 games, 201 at-bats, .313 average, 33 runs scored, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 27 RBI, 13 walks, 17 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases.

Marcus Still: Outfield – 5’10” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 64 games, 249 at-bats, .257 average, 52 runs scored, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 16 RBI, 27 walks, 39 strikeouts and 40 stolen bases.

Northern Colorado

Sam Leach: Pitcher – 6’1” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Great West – 12 games, 8 starts, 59.1 innings pitched, 4.39 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 26 walks and 63 hits.

Evan Johnson: Outfield – 5’8” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Senior – West Coast League – 56 games, 222 at-bats, .324 average, 40 runs scored, 16 doubles, 7 home runs, 55 RBI, 26 walks, 33 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases.

Connor Leedholm: Pitcher – 6’1” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – West Coast League – 15 games, 27.2 innings pitched, 1.62 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 5 walks and 12 hits.

Sacramento State

James Outman: Outfielder – 6’3” – 215 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 1st Team All-League – Summer College Player of the Year – 37 games, 132 at-bats, .341, 38 runs scored, 7 doubles, 9 home runs, 36 RBI, 24 walks, 32 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases in the regular season.

Ian Ross: Infielder – 6’1” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – Golden State Collegiate Baseball League – 2nd Team All-League – 37 games, 136 at-bats, .324, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 32 RBI, 16 walks and 31 strikeouts.

Seattle

Lucas Denney: First Base – 5’11” – 222 – 2018 Redshirt Senior – West Coast League – 51 games, 173 at-bats, .335 average, 37 runs scored, 16 doubles, 8 home runs, 36 RBI, 32 walks, 36 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.