Morehead State releases 2018 Schedule

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Games against 11 different conferences highlight the 2018 Morehead State baseball schedule.

“I believe we have put together a very challenging schedule that should prepare us for OVC and hopefully postseason play,” said head coach Mike McGuire. “Road games at Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as a three-game series at Kansas provide great opportunities to compete against some of the best teams in the country in great atmospheres.”

The Eagles open the 2018 slate at the Shipyard Classic taking place at the newly opened Shipyard Park in Charleston, S.C. The three-day event features a pair of new opponents for Morehead State in UMass Lowell and Ball State. The season’s opening week continues with a mid-week contest at Western Carolina.

“Our opening weekend tournament in Charleston, S.C. should be a stiff test right out of the gate,” said McGuire.

The non-conference road slate continues with a weekend series against Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Alabama A&M (Feb. 23-25). The slate continues with mid-week contests against Marshall (April 4) and Butler (April 11), along with matchups against power five opponents Louisville (March 6), Kansas (March 29-31), Kentucky (April 25) and Tennessee (May 1).

The home portion of the non-conference schedule opens with a three-game set versus Missouri Valley Conference foe Illinois State and also includes two-gamers with Jackson State (March 13-14) and Alabama State (March 20-21) and solo games against Ohio (March 27), Marshall (April 3) and West Virginia Tech (April 18).

“We’ve got several new opponents on this year’s schedule with Ball State, Illinois State, UMass Lowell, Butler and Western Carolina which are all good additions,” added McGuire.

Ohio Valley Conference play begins with a three-game road set at Southeast Missouri on March 9-11. Morehead State will also travel to conference foes Eastern Kentucky (March 23-25), SIU Edwardsville (April 13-15), Eastern Illinois (April 27-29) and Murray State (May 11-13). The Eagles will host Belmont (March 16-18), UT Martin (April 6-8), Austin Peay (April 20-22), Jacksonville State (May 4-6) and Tennessee Tech (May 17-19).

The OVC Tournament will be back at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala., taking place May 22-27.

2018 Morehead State Schedule