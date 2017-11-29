Xavier releases 2018 Schedule

CINCINNATI – Xavier baseball announced its complete 57-game 2018 schedule on Tuesday, setting the stage for 15 home dates, three home series at Hayden Field and road trips to nine different states.

First pitch of the season will come at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 16 in the first of three games at Florida State. BIG EAST action begins on Friday, April 6 with XU traveling to Georgetown.

Xavier will look to defend its title as the host of the 2018 BIG EAST Championships at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. The four-team, double elimination tournament will run from May 24-27.

The 2018 schedule features five NCAA Tournament participants (Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Dallas Baptist and St. John’s). All five 2017 NCAA Tournament opponents were 40-game winners a year ago.

Overall, the Musketeers will face a challenging schedule that features opponents that combined for a 727-629 (.536) record in 2017.

2018 Schedule