USC releases 2018 Schedule

LOS ANGELES — The 2018 USC baseball schedule has been announced, with the Trojans playing 22 of their 56 games against opponents who made the NCAA Tournament last year.

Troy has 32 games at historic Dedeaux Field, including welcoming three teams (Oregon State, Cal State Fullerton and TCU) that advanced to the College World Series.

Sixteen of USC’s 2018 games will be televised live on Pac-12 Networks, including 12 at home.

The Trojans open the season at home on Feb. 16-17-18 for three games against Utah Valley.

USC follows that with a nonconference game at Long Beach State on Feb. 20 before returning home for five consecutive days of games, first three games against Villanova (Feb. 23-24-25), then hosting South Korea’s NC Dinos in a Feb. 26 exhibition and finally a Feb. 27 game versus Loyola Marymount.

USC then takes its farthest road trip of the year when it visits Arkansas for three games (March 2-3-4).

This year’s Dodger Stadium College Baseball Classic is set for March 9-10-11, with TCU, Vanderbilt and UCLA. The March 9 TCU and March 10 Vanderbilt games will be played at Dedeaux Field, while the UCLA game on March 11 is at Dodger Stadium. Pac-12 Networks will air the Vanderbilt and UCLA contests.

After a March 13 road game at Loyola Marymount, USC begins Pac-12 play with a televised home series against Utah (March 15-16-17).

Troy is on the road for its next five games played over an eight-day span, visiting UC Irvine on March 20, then Stanford on March 23-24-25 for its Pac-12 road opener and Cal State Fullerton on March 27.

Washington visits Dedeaux Field on March 29-30-31 before USC travels to UC Santa Barbara on April 3 and Arizona State on April 6-7-8.

USC then hosts Arizona for three televised games (April 13-14-15), followed by a visit from UC Santa Barbara on April 17.

The Trojans travel across town to UCLA for an April 20-21-22 series, all on TV. After an April 24 home game against Long Beach State, USC goes to Oregon April 27-28-29, then returns home to play California May 4-5-6.

Troy makes its final regular season road trip on May 11-12-13 when it visits Washington State.

USC concludes its 2018 regular season with eight home games. After UC Irvine visits Dedeaux Field on May 15, the Trojans host Oregon State (May 18-19-20) for a three-game televised series that winds up Pac-12 play. Cal State Fullerton comes to Dedeaux Field on May 22 before three final contests against Cal State Northridge (May 25-26-27).

