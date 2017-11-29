UCLA Baseball releases 2018 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA baseball team announced its 56-game regular season schedule, which includes 10 conference and 14 non-conference opponents.

UCLA will once again play one of the nation’s toughest schedules, including playing eight teams who qualified for postseason play last season – Arizona, Baylor, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, Oregon State, Stanford, TCU and Vanderbilt. In addition, three of those teams, Oregon State, Cal State Fullerton and TCU, earned a spot in last season’s College World Series.

The Bruins will open the season with a seven-game homestand starting with a three-game series against Portland, beginning on Friday, Feb. 16. UCLA will then host Pepperdine on Tuesday, Feb. 20 before taking on Baylor for a weekend series at Jackie Robinson Stadium starting on Friday Feb. 23.

UCLA will be featured in the Dodger Stadium College Baseball Classic, highlighted by a match-up with cross-town rival USC. The Bruins will play the Trojans on Sunday, March 11 at Dodger Stadium. Vanderbilt and TCU will serve as the other two institutions in the Dodger Stadium College Baseball Classic, with the Bruins hosting the Commodores on March 9 and the Horned Frogs on March 10 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

In addition to the two non-conference series to begin the season, the Bruins will also travel to Minneapolis, Minn. to play in the DQ Classic-Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge against Illinois, Michigan State and Minnesota on March 2-4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. UCLA’s other non-conference opponents include Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount and UC Irvine.

The Bruins will open Pac-12 conference play on Friday, March 16 with a three-game home series versus Washington State, followed the following weekend by welcoming Arizona State March 23-25. UCLA’s additional conference home weekends include series match-ups against Stanford (April 6-8), USC (April 20-22) and Oregon (May 18-20).

UCLA’s schedule also features a demanding conference road slate with weekends at California (March 29-31), Utah (April 13-15), Arizona (May 3-5), Washington (May 11-13) and Oregon State (May 24-26).