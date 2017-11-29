Latest News
UC Santa Barbara releases 2018 Schedule

by Brian Foley November 29, 2017

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara head baseball coach Andrew Checketts on Tuesday announced the team’s exciting schedule – featuring 34 home games – as well as details for the program’s popular alumni weekend, which this year is set to take place from Jan. 26-28, 2018.

This upcoming season, the Gauchos will host non-conference series at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium against Sacramento State, Penn State, Texas State, San Jose State, and UTRGV. UCSB is set to travel for a non-league series at San Diego State and is scheduled to participate in the 2018 Kleberg Bank Classic Tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christ Hooks – Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The field for the Kleberg Bank Classic Tournament also features Mississippi State, Nicholls State, and host Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Once Big West action starts, the Gauchos will host Cal State Fullerton, UC Riverside, CSUN, and Hawai’i while traveling to UC Irvine, Long Beach State, UC Davis, and Blue-Green rival Cal Poly.

Midweek opponents include familiar foes in USC, Pepperdine, Fresno State, Pepperdine, and LMU as well as Portland.

In all, UCSB’s opponents for this season have combined for 17 national championships while five went to the NCAA Regionals in 2017.

The Gauchos open the new campaign on the road at SDSU from Feb. 16-18, before briefly returning home to host their home opener on Wednesday, Feb. 21 against Fresno State. UCSB flies to Texas the following weekend to take part in the Kleberg Classic, then sets up camp at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium for six consecutive weekends, starting from Mar. 3-5 against Penn State and concluding Apr. 6-8 against UTRGV – a stretch that sees the Gauchos play 21 of 22 at home.

UCSB opens Big West play on Mar. 29 against CS Fullerton. Other notable league series include UC Irvine from Apr. 13-15 (first league road series), Long Beach State from May 11-13, Cal Poly from May 18-20, and a regular season-closing set at Hawai’i from May 24-26.

For the entire 2018 UCSB Baseball schedule, click here. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available! To purchase, call the UCSB Athletics Ticket Office at 805-893-UCSB or shop online here.

2018 UCSB Schedule

