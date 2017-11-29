Radford Announces 2018 Schedule

RADFORD, Va. – Coming off its second Big South Tournament championship in three years, Radford will once again face another grueling non-conference schedule in 2018, preparing the Highlanders for conference action as head coach Joe Raccuia announced the 57-game regular season slate Thursday afternoon; highlighted by perennial powers Virginia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina.

A season ago, head coach Joe Raccuia sported a team primarily of underclassmen, but the 2018 season will see a more experienced group that played in several big games as freshmen and sophomores. The 2017 season saw the Highlanders field a roster with nine upperclassmen, but as a new season begins, Raccuia will now possess a roster of 18 upperclassmen.

“I say this every year and it will never change, we will continue to challenge ourselves year in and year out regarding our non-conference schedule,” Raccuia noted. “Our goal is to put ourselves in a position to get to the NCAA Tournament. The 2018 schedule allows us the opportunity to compete against the right type of opponents that will challenge and hopefully strengthen our RPI.”

Radford’s first 13 games will be played on the road, opening their season on Feb. 16 in Jacksonville, Fla., against North Florida for the second consecutive season. The Ospreys took the series 2-1 in the 2017 series. After a quick midweek trip to Elon, the Highlanders travel to Jacksonville, Ala., to face Jacksonville State (Feb. 23-25) for the first time in program history.

The Never River Valley Showdown begins on Feb. 27 as Virginia Tech officially opens its new park. The Hokies come to Radford April 17th for the final game of the NRV Showdown. Virginia Tech won the 2017 series 2-0 after the Highlanders took two out of three games in 2016.

Radford’s long road trip to start the season continues as the Highlanders travel to Conway, S.C., for the Caravelle Resort Tournament (March 2-4) hosted by Coastal Carolina. In the tournament, Radford will face Maryland for the first time in program history and Ball State for the first time since 2013. The Highlanders will meet their former Big South foe on March 4 for the first time since a 7-5 loss to the Chanticleers in the 2016 Big South Tournament. Radford took two out of three games from the Chanticleers in its last trip to Springs Brooks Stadium in 2015.

Before returning home, Radford will travel to in-state foe William & Mary for a two-game series (March 6-7) as the Highlanders conclude their spring break trip.

Following the 13-game road trip, Radford returns to Carter Memorial Stadium for eight straight games, hosting Youngstown State (March 9-11) and Manhattan (March 13-14) in non-conference action. Radford will host UNC Asheville (March 16-18) as the Highlanders kick off Big South play a week earlier than last year.

The Highlanders will also host Gardner-Webb (March 29-31), Charleston Southern (April 20-22), Presbyterian (April 27-29) and Campbell (May 17-19) in conference action.

The first Big South road series happens to be a quick trip to the Piedmont region of the Tar Heel State as the Highlanders take on High Point (March 23-25). Other Big South road series are Longwood (April 6-8), Winthrop (April 13-15) and Liberty (May 11-13).

In addition to hosting Manhattan and Virginia Tech in midweek non-conference action; Radford will play host to VMI (March 27), Appalachian State (April 3) and ETSU (April 24).

The Highlanders will repay with midweek games at VMI (March 20), ETSU (April 4) and Appalachian State (May 15).

Opening up the final month of regular season play in May, Radford will play four straight Atlantic Coast Conference opponents with a three-game series at Georgia Tech and a midweek at Wake Forest. The Highlanders will travel to Atlanta (May 4-6) for the first matchup between the two since 2014. Radford will travel to Wake Forest on May 8.

Following a home series against Campbell to wrap-up the season, Radford will look to win back-to-back tournament championships for the first time in program history as the Big South Tournament runs May 22-26.

“It’s a very diverse schedule with many different conferences represented along with our always competitive and well respected Big South opponents,” Raccuia said. “We hope that this schedule helps us prepare for another NCAA Tournament appearance.”

