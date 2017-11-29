Notable Summer League Performances from the Mountain West, SWAC and Missouri Valley

Mountain West
Nevada
Dillan Shrum: First Base – 6’1” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 53 games, 168 at-bats, .315 average, 37 runs scored, 14 doubles, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 19 walks and 28 strikeouts.
San Jose St.
Jake Swiech: Pitcher – 6’3” – 210 – RHP – 2018 Redshirt Senior – California Collegiate Baseball League – 8 games, 15 innings pitched, 3.00 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 6 walks and 14 hits.
UNLV
Max Smith: Outfield – 6’1” – 200 – L/R – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate Baseball League – 31 games, 122 at-bats, .377 average, 22 runs scored, 15 doubles, 6 home runs, 27 RBI, 10 walks and 23 strikeouts.
Bryson Stott: Shortstop – 6’3” – 195 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Northwoods League – 74 games, 293 at-bats, .352 average, 73 runs scored, 17 doubles, 3 home runs, 51 RBI, 50 walks, 30 strikeouts and 28 stolen bases.
Missouri Valley
Dallas Baptist
Devlin Granberg: Outfield – R/R – 2018 Senior – West Coast League – 27 games, 104 at-bats, .356 average, 19 runs scored, 5 doubles, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 15 walks and 21 strikeouts.
Illinois St.
Joe Aeilts: Infield/Catcher – 6’2” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Great Lakes – 47 games, 190 at-bats, .395 average, 32 runs scored, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 36 RBI, 13 walks, 22 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases.
Indiana St.
Dane Tofteland: Third Base – 6’4” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate Baseball League – 30 games, 111 at-bats, .342 average. 30 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 26 RBI, 17 walks, 21 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.
Collin Liberatore: Pitcher 6’4” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 12 games, 6 starts, 43 innings pitched, 2.51 ERA, 52 strikeouts, 37 hits and 13 walks.
Missouri State
Hunter Steinmetz: Outfield – 5’9” – 170 – L/L -2018 Junior – Cape Cod League – 37 games, 139 at-bats, .288 average, 23 runs scored, 7 doubles, 4 home runs, 19 RBI, 12 walks, 43 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases.
Southern Illinois
Connor Kopach: Second Base – 6’0” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Coastal Plain League – 31 games, 128 at-bats, .313 average, 27 runs scored, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 21 RBI, 9 walks, 31 strikeouts, and 16 stolen bases.
SWAC
Alabama State
Cage Cox: Outfield – 5’9” – 185 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 38 games, 128 at-bats, .281 average, 24 runs scored, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 21 walks, 12 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases.
Jackson State
Lamar Briggs: Outfield – 6’1” – 198 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 38 games, 135 at-bats, .400 average, 22 runs scored, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 24 RBI, 18 walks, 28 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.
Miss. Valley St.
Fred Spencer: Infielder – 5’8” – 170 – 2018 Sophomore – Cotton States – 60 at-bats, .300 average, 13 runs scored, 15 RBI, and 1 home run.