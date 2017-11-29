Notable Summer League Performances from the Mountain West, SWAC and Missouri Valley

Connor Kopach: Second Base – 6’0” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Coastal Plain League – 31 games, 128 at-bats, .313 average, 27 runs scored, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 21 RBI, 9 walks, 31 strikeouts, and 16 stolen bases.

Dane Tofteland: Third Base – 6’4” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate Baseball League – 30 games, 111 at-bats, .342 average. 30 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 26 RBI, 17 walks, 21 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

Dillan Shrum: First Base – 6’1” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 53 games, 168 at-bats, .315 average, 37 runs scored, 14 doubles, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 19 walks and 28 strikeouts.