Fresno State releases 2018 Schedule

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State baseball program and head coach Mike Batesole has released the 2018 schedule on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will get their 56-game schedule underway on Friday, Feb. 16 when they host Big 10 opponent Michigan State at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium for a four-game series.

“We have a lot of questions that we can start getting answered right out of the gate,” said Batesole on the ‘Dogs opening series with the Spartans.

“After having one of the nation’s top offenses last season, we will have a lot of new faces in the lineup this season and with no fall games, we will need to figure it out quickly. Michigan State has an excellent pitching staff and will give us a quality gauge to elevate our strengths and weaknesses from.,” added Batesole.

In total, the ‘Dogs will host 36 games against 15 different teams and will play 20 games on the road against 10 different opponents.

In addition to its five three-game series against Mountain West opponents in Fresno, the ‘Dogs will also host non-conference opponents from the Big 10, Southland and Big West Conferences.

After opening with a four-game series against the Spartans, the ‘Dogs play their only road game in their first nine games with a contest at Big West member UC Santa Barbara (Feb. 21) before returning home to host a four-game series (Feb. 23-25) versus Houston Baptist for the Bulldogs’ first-ever series against a Southland Conference opponent.

The month of February closes with a midweek contest against the Gauchos (Feb. 28) at home before the Bulldogs open Mountain West play on the road traveling to UNLV (March 2-4). The ‘Dogs won two out of three games over the Rebels in the two teams’ lone series in 2017.

Fresno State returns home to host WCC member San Francisco on March 6 before hosting its first Mountain West series of the season at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium on March 9-11 against defending MW regular season champion New Mexico.

The ‘Dogs then hit the road for their longest road trip of the season with a five-game trip taking on Saint Mary’s (March 14), San Jose State (March 16-18) and Pepperdine (March 20).

The Bulldogs return home for a season-long seven-game homestand hosting Nevada (March 23-25), a midweek contest against UC Riverside (March 27) and a Thursday-Saturday (March 29-31) series versus 2017 NCAA Tournament participant Long Beach State.

“We have a lot of respect for Long Beach State and the entire Big West Conference,” said Batesole. “They play an excellent schedule annually and the Big West Conference plays as good of college baseball as any conference in the country and that is a great weekend sandwiched between two conference rivals.”

The month of April begins with a return trip to San Francisco (April 4) before playing its only series of the regular season outside of California or Nevada with a three-game set at New Mexico (April 6-8).

Fresno State returns home to host CSUN (April 10), San Jose State (April 13-15) and Saint Mary’s (April 17) before hitting the road for its lone series of the season against defending MW Tournament champions San Diego State (April 20-22). The ‘Dogs and Aztecs met in the MW Tournament championship game in 2017 as SDSU used a three-run eight-inning rally to defeat the Bulldogs 5-3.

The week of Spring Break will keep the ‘Dogs home hosting San Francisco (April 11) and Air Force (April 13-15) before going back on the road for contests at Pacific (April 19), Nevada (April 21-23) and Cal Poly (April 25).

The month of April wraps up with four more home games hosting the second of two games against CSUN (April 24) before its lone series of the season against Air Force (April 27-29). The ‘Dogs won four of six games in 2017 against the Falcons averaging 8.3 runs per game.

The month of May begins with Pepperdine’s return trip to Fresno on May 1 before the ‘Dogs final four road games of the season traveling to Nevada (May 4-6) and CSUN (May 8).

A final non-conference series with Hawaii (May 11-13), the ‘Dogs first game against the Rainbow Warriors since 2013, is followed by a three-game set against UNLV (May 17-19) to close out the regular season.

“We have four players that have been here longer than three years, but during their tenure, they have won more games than any other team in the Mountain West. While that makes us extremely young, the few that remain know how to win,” added Batesole.

The 2018 Mountain West Championship will be hosted by the regular season champion May 24-27.

Schedule Notes

Mountain West Home Series: New Mexico, Nevada, San Jose State, Air Force & UNLV

Mountain West Away Series: UNLV, San Jose State, New Mexico, San Diego State & Nevada

2017 NCAA Qualifiers: Long Beach State & San Diego State

Combined Non-Conference Opponents 2017 Record: 264-232 (.532)

Combined Mountain West Opponents 2017 Record: 157-181 (.464)

Combined Opponents 2017 Record: 421-413 (.505)

The Bulldogs have faced 15 of its 16 opponents at least one time in program history and are .500 or better

all-time against 13 of them. The ‘Dogs will meet Houston Baptist for the first time in program history.

The ‘Dogs will face opponents from five different conferences – Mountain West (6), Big West (5), West Coast (3), Big 10 (1) & Southland (1).

The Bulldogs opponents are from seven different states – Michigan, California, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado & Hawaii. The Bulldogs also faced schools from seven states in 2017 while playing nine states in 2016, six states in 2015, nine in 2014 and five in 2013.

It will be the 11th time the ‘Dogs have opened the season at home under Batesole who enters his 16th season. It will be the first time in program history Fresno State opens up a season against a Big 10 opponent. The Bulldogs opened the 2010 season at home against then Big 12 member Nebraska before the Huskers moved to the Big 10 for the 2012 season.

The 36 home games for the Bulldogs this season are the most since 2006 when they hosted 41 games posting a 34-7 record at home on their way to a 45-18 season.

Fresno State will play 12 midweek games this season playing home and road midweek contests against UC Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s. The ‘Dogs will play CSUN in three midweeks games hosting two and playing one in Northridge while playing only game versus UC Riverside at home.

The ‘Dogs will host a Big 10 opponent for the first time since Penn State in 2014. Overall, Fresno State has played 11 of the 13 baseball-playing Big 10 programs and has a 29-17 mark overall, including going 18-8 under Batesole.

Fresno State will play a Southland Conference foe for the first time in program history. The 13-team league features programs from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The Bulldogs open with eight of its first nine games at home as the ‘Dogs open the season in Fresno for the 13th time in Batesole’s 16 seasons. Fresno State played its first 11 games at home in 2017 and first nine games at home in 2016 and have only opened on the road once (2014) since 2006.

The ‘Dogs finished 2017 ranked No. 107 in the RPI and will play five programs who finished last season in the top 100 in Long Beach State (14), Saint Mary’s (70), San Diego State (73), New Mexico (74) and Michigan State (78).

The remainder of the Bulldog opponents 2017 RPI’s are Houston Baptist (118), San Francisco (137), UC Santa Barbara (140), Hawaii (149), UC Riverside (150), CSUN (176), Pepperdine (195), Air Force (202), Nevada (206), San Jose State (222) and UNLV (259).

Non-Conference Opponents

MICHIGAN STATE

2017 Record: 29-23

Big 10 Record/Finish: 10-14/9th

Postseason Finish: Did not qualify for the Big 10 Tournament.

All-Time Series Record: 1-3

Last Meeting: Apr. 9, 2017 – L, 8-2 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Spartans: 1-3

UC SANTA BARBARA

2017 Record: 24-32

Big West Record/Finish: 8-16/T-8th

Postseason Finish: N/A

All-Time Series Record: 51-40

Last Meeting: Apr. 4, 2015 – L, 3-9 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Coach Batesole’s Record vs Gauchos: 4-12

HOUSTON BAPTIST

2017 Record: 29-25

Southland Conference Record/Finish: 18-12/4th

Postseason Finish: Went 3-2 in the Southland Conference falling 3-0 to Central Arkansas in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals.

All-Time Series Record: First meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Huskies: N/A

SAN FRANCISCO

2017 Record: 29-28

West Coast Conference Record/Finish: 11-16/6th

Postseason Finish: Did not qualify for the WCC Tournament.

All-Time Series Record: 77-20

Last Meeting: Apr. 11, 2017 – L, 7-6 at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Dons: 13-13

SAINT MARY’S

2017 Record: 37-20

West Coast Conference Record/Finish: 18-9/T-4th

Postseason Finish: Went 0-2 in the WCC Tournament falling to No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 11-3 and to No. 3 seed BYU, 8-4.

All-Time Series Record: 70-22

Last Meeting: May 3, 2016 – W, 3-2 at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Gaels: 2-0

PEPPERDINE

2017 Record: 20-32

West Coast Conference Record/Finish: 8-19/8th

Postseason Finish: Did not qualify for the WCC Tournament.

All-Time Series Record: 41-28

Last Meeting: Mar. 22, 2017 – W, 5-2 at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Waves: 7-11

UC RIVERSIDE

2017 Record: 22-32

Big West Record/Finish: 8-16/T-8th

Postseason Finish: N/A

All-Time Series Record: 3-3

Last Meeting: May 3, 2017 – W, 7-5 at UC Riverside

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Highlanders: 3-3

LONG BEACH STATE

2017 Record: 42-20-1

Big West Record/Finish: 20-4/1st

Postseason Finish: Won the Long Beach Regional in the NCAA Tournament with a 4-1 record before falling in three games to Big West foe Cal State Fullerton in the NCAA Super Regionals.

All-Time Series Record: 59-51

Last Meeting: Mar. 29, 2016 – W, 10-5 at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Dirtbags: 4-2

CSUN

2017 Record: 26-29

Big West Record/Finish: 12-12/4th

Postseason Finish: N/A

All-Time Series Record: 52-25

Last Meeting: May 5, 2015 – W, 4-3 in 16 innings at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Matadors: 4-1

HAWAI’I

2017 Record: 28-23

Big West Record/Finish: 10-14/T-5th

Postseason Finish: N/A

All-Time Series Record: 80-52

Last Meeting: May 7, 2013 – W, 8-6 at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Rainbow Warriors: 34-21

Mountain West Opponents

UNLV

2017 Record: 20-36

Mountain West Record/Finish: 10-20/7th

Postseason Finish: Did not qualify for the Mountain West Tournament.

All-Time Series Record: 52-34

Last Meeting: May 7, 2017 – L, 14-5 at UNLV

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Rebels: 16-10

SAN JOSE STATE

2017 Record: 19-35-1

Mountain West Record/Finish: 10-18-1/6th

Postseason Finish: Did not qualify for the Mountain West Tournament.

All-Time Series Record: 162-85

Last Meeting: Apr. 30, 2017 – W, 16-8 at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Spartans: 46-25

NEVADA

2017 Record: 19-36

Mountain West Record/Finish: 13-16/4th

Postseason Finish: Went 0-2 in the Mountain West Tournament falling 7-2 to No. 1 seed New Mexico and 15-5 to No. 3 seed Fresno State.

All-Time Series Record: 104-63

Last Meeting: May 26, 2017 – W, 15-5 in 7 innings at the MW Tournament hosted by New Mexico

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Wolf Pack: 49-34

NEW MEXICO

2017 Record: 30-27-1

Mountain West Record/Finish: 19-9-1/1st

Postseason Finish: Went 1-2 in the Mountain West Tournament defeating No. 4 seed Nevada 7-2 before losing to No. 2 seed San Diego State, 9-8 and No. 3 seed Fresno State, 11-5.

All-Time Series Record: 19-25

Last Meeting: May 27, 2017 – W, 11-5 in the Mountain West Tournament hosted by New Mexico

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Lobos: 10-22

SAN DIEGO STATE

2017 Record: 42-21

Mountain West Record/Finish: 20-10/2nd

Postseason Finish: Won the Mountain West Tournament defeating the Bulldogs 5-3 in the championship game before moving on to the Long Beach Regional in the NCAA Tournament where they went 1-2 finishing the season with a 7-4 loss to Long Beach State.

All-Time Series Record: 98-98

Last Meeting: May 28, 2017 – L, 5-3 in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game hosted at New Mexico

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Aztecs: 16-20

AIR FORCE

2017 Record: 27-26

Mountain West Record/Finish: 12-17/5th

Postseason Finish: Did not qualify for the Mountain West Tournament.

All-Time Series Record: 26-9

Last Meeting: Apr. 15, 2017 – W, 8-7 in 10 innings at Fresno State

Coach Batesole’s Record vs. Falcons: 22-7

2018 Fresno State Schedule