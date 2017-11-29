Campbell Announces 2018 Schedule

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Campbell baseball head coach Justin Haire has announced the Camels’ 2018 schedule featuring 30 home games at Jim Perry Stadium.

Campbell will take on 10 teams that participated in the past two NCAA Tournaments, including four in last year’s event. The schedule features nine Big South Conference series and an in-season home tournament.

Season tickets for the 2018 season will go on sale Dec. 1. Admission to all home games are $75 and Campbell faculty and staff can purchase season tickets for $50.

Single game tickets and mini-plans will go on-sale after the New Year. For more information, or to purchase season tickets, please call the Campbell Athletics Ticket Office at 910-893-1459.

Opening Day for the 2018 season is set for Feb. 16 versus St. John’s to kick off a three-game series (Feb. 16-18). The Camels’ first midweek game of the season will be Feb. 21st against East Carolina at home, and CU will take on the Pirates in Greenville on May 15.

The 2018 Campbell Invitational will take place on Feb. 23-25 at Jim Perry Stadium. The Camels will open the event against defending Ivy League champions Yale (Feb. 23) before taking on Western Michigan (Feb. 24) and Miami (Ohio) (Feb. 25).

William & Mary will visit Jim Perry Stadium for a non-conference weekend series from March 9-11. The Camels will host Pepperdine for a midweek contest on Feb. 28 in the program’s first meeting.

Campbell will take on N.C. State three times in 2018 with a home contest on March 7 and games in Raleigh on March 3 and May 2. CU will face Duke at home on March 20 before battling the Blue Devils in Durham on April 4.

Other in-state non-conference matchups include UNCW at home (March 27) and the road (April 25), as well as road contests at N.C. Central (April 10) and Elon (April 17).

The Camels will travel to Columbus, Ohio for the first time in program history to take on Ohio State. The two-game mid-week series is set for May 8-9.

Campbell will host Rider on March 13-14. Canisius (March 2) and Bowling Green (March 4) will also make appearances in the Creek for non-conference matchups.

The Camels open Big South play at Charleston Southern in a weekend series on March 16-18. CU will host Gardner-Webb in the first conference home series of the season on March 23-25.

Campbell will also take on league foes Liberty (April 6-8), High Point (May 4-6) and Winthrop (May 11-13) at home.

Trips to UNC Asheville (March 29-31), Presbyterian (April 13-15), Longwood (April 20-22) and Radford (May 17-19) round-out the league road trips.

The 2018 Big South Championship is set for May 22-26 in Lynchburg, Va. on Liberty’s campus.

2018 Schedule