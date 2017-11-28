Saint Joseph’s Releases 2018 Schedule

MERION STATION, Pa. – Saint Joseph’s head baseball coach Fritz Hamburg has announced the team’s schedule for the 2018 season, his tenth at the helm of the Hawk program.

The Hawks will take early season trips to the West Coast and Florida and will also take part in East Carolina’s Keith LeClair Classic. The Hawks will play eight Atlantic 10 series as well, including a home set with defending league champion Davidson and a crosstown rivalry series at La Salle.

Saint Joseph’s will open the season with a four-game series at Portland before taking on Missouri State, Pepperdine, and host East Carolina at the 15th annual Keith LeClair Classic.

The Hawks will once again spend Spring Break at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida, where they will meet Florida International and Western Michigan for single games before playing a pair against both Georgetown and Notre Dame.

The home slate opens on March 16 with a weekend set of single games against Wagner, Manhattan, and Sacred Heart. Other non-conference matchups include trips to Bucknell and Lehigh, a midweek home tilt against Rider, and home-and-homes against Delaware, NJIT, and Villanova.

Conference play opens on March 23 at Smithson Field with a three-game series against Saint Louis. Saint Joseph’s will also host Davidson and Fordham before ending the regular season at home against Massachusetts. Road trips in league play include a crosstown jaunt to La Salle as well as trips to St. Bonaventure, Rhode Island, and George Mason.

The Atlantic 10 Championship will be held at George Washington’s Barcroft Park, beginning on May 24.

The Hawks will once again compete in the annual Liberty Bell Classic, where they will travel to Penn for their quarterfinal matchup on March 27. It’ll be either Lafayette or Villanova in the second round; a pair of wins will send SJU to Citizens Bank Park for the Liberty Bell Classic Championship Game on April 17.

The 2018 season is scheduled to open on Friday, February 23, at Portland. First pitch is set for 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

2018 Schedule