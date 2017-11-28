Richmond Releases 2018 Schedule

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – The Spider Baseball program is no stranger to a challenging slate. The 2018 schedule is no different.

The University of Richmond baseball team unveiled its loaded schedule Wednesday morning, highlighted by seven NCAA Tournament participants and two games at Pitt Field against perennial powers, Maryland and Duke.

“We think it’s important to challenge our guys against some of the best competition in the country,” said head coach Tracy Woodson . “Much like all of our schedules we want to provide opportunities to test our guys and give them an early feel of what the conference schedule will be like.”

On Opening Day (Feb.16), the Spiders will square off with College World Series participant, Louisville, in Charleston, S.C. as part of the Charleston Crab House Classic at The Citadel.

Along with the Cardinals, the Spiders will also take on Yale (Mar. 17) as part of the Spider Invitational, Marist (Apr.6-8), Davidson (Apr. 20-22), North Carolina (May 8), and Virginia (May 15).

The Spiders are set to host Maryland on March 27. This will be the first time since the 1950s that the Terps will play at Pitt Field. Another old foe returns to Pitt Field for the first time since 1988, as the Spiders will host ACC rival Duke on April 3.

After starting the 2018 season on the road, Richmond will play eight consecutive games at home, beginning with Towson for a three-game series on February 23.

A spring break trip to Florida highlights the early season, with a three-game series at Stetson (Mar.9-11) and midweek tilts at Jacksonville (Mar.13) and The Citadel (Mar.14). After that long road swing, the team will return home for the annual Spider Invitational, which includes Lehigh, Yale, and Monmouth.

Richmond’s Atlantic 10 opener comes at home this year against UMass (Mar.23-25). The series with crosstown rival, VCU, is scheduled for May 4-6. The Spiders wrap-up the regular season in Bronx with a conference series at Fordham (May 17-19).

The 2018 Atlantic 10 Tournament is scheduled for May 23-26 in Arlington, Va.

2018 Schedule