Latest News
Home CBD Column Notable Summer League Performances from the MAC
CBD ColumnMAC

Notable Summer League Performances from the MAC

by Jake Mastroianni November 28, 2017 0 comment

Bowling Green

Brad Croy: Pitcher – 6’0” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 8 starts, 50.2 innings pitched, 1.95 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 17 walks and 43 hits.

 

Central Michigan

Zach Gilles: Outfielder – 5’8” – 155 – L/L – 2018 Freshman – Northwoods League – 58 games, 199 at-bats, .317 average, 55 runs scored, 14 RBI, 49 walks, 43 strikeouts and 25 stolen bases.

 

Eastern Michigan

Max Schuemann: Infielder – 6’1” – 186 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 39 games, 161 at-bats, .317 average, 35 runs scored, 14 RBI, 14 walks, 14 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

 

Kent State

Connor Wollersheim: Pitcher – 6’2” – 180 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Northwoods League – 10 starts, 55.1 innings pitched, 2.44 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 24 walks, and 46 hits.

Pavin Parks: Shortstop/Pitcher – 6’0” – 200 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Prospects League – 50 games, 183 at-bats, .311 average, 27 runs, 12 doubles, 7 triples, 4 home runs, 28 RBI, 23 walks, 41 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases as a hitter. 11 games, 4 starts, 49.2 innings pitched, 1.99 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 16 walks and 39 hits as a pitcher.

 

Miami (Ohio)

Dallas Hall: Outfielder – 5’8” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Prospects League – 55 games, 198 at-bats, .303 average, 45 runs scored, 12 doubles, 6 home runs, 45 RBI, 36 walks, 43 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

 

Northern Illinois

Bradley Wood: Second Base – 5’7” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 44 games, 142 at-bats, .324 average, 31 runs, 5 home runs, 22 RBI, 18 walks, 34 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

 

Ohio

Logan Jacik: Pitcher – 6’0” – 168 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Corn Belt League – 8 games, 7 starts, 41 innings pitched, 3.07 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 12 walks, and 34 hits.

 

Toledo

Matt Hansen: Shortstop – 6’0” – 195 – L/R – 2018 Senior – Hampton Collegiate Baseball League – 42 games, 162 at-bats, .321 average, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs, 47 RBI, 13 walks, 25 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

 

Western Michigan

Nate Grys: Outfielder – 6’1” – 220 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 39 games, 148 at-bats, .399 average, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 35 RBI, 14 walks and 16 strikeouts.

Andrew Reisinger: Pitcher – 6’4” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Prospects League – 10 starts, 52.2 innings pitched, 2.90 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 15 walks and 59 hits.

 

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WMU’s Billy Gernon talks 2012 Schedule

January 10, 2012

WMU Assistant Coach Brent Alwine Seriously Injured

August 31, 2011

Western Michigan releases 2017 Schedule

December 16, 2016

Western Michigan releases 2016 Schedule

December 14, 2015

Western Michigan releases 2015 Schedule

December 8, 2014

Western Michigan releases 2014 Schedule

November 18, 2013

Western Michigan releases 2013 Schedule

October 16, 2012

Western Michigan releases 2012 Schedule

November 8, 2011

Western Michigan releases 2011 Schedule

December 10, 2010

Western Michigan releases 2010 Schedule and Fall Dates

September 29, 2009