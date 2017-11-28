Notable Summer League Performances from the MAC

Bowling Green

Brad Croy: Pitcher – 6’0” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 8 starts, 50.2 innings pitched, 1.95 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 17 walks and 43 hits.

Central Michigan

Zach Gilles: Outfielder – 5’8” – 155 – L/L – 2018 Freshman – Northwoods League – 58 games, 199 at-bats, .317 average, 55 runs scored, 14 RBI, 49 walks, 43 strikeouts and 25 stolen bases.

Eastern Michigan

Max Schuemann: Infielder – 6’1” – 186 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 39 games, 161 at-bats, .317 average, 35 runs scored, 14 RBI, 14 walks, 14 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Kent State

Connor Wollersheim: Pitcher – 6’2” – 180 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Northwoods League – 10 starts, 55.1 innings pitched, 2.44 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 24 walks, and 46 hits.

Pavin Parks: Shortstop/Pitcher – 6’0” – 200 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Prospects League – 50 games, 183 at-bats, .311 average, 27 runs, 12 doubles, 7 triples, 4 home runs, 28 RBI, 23 walks, 41 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases as a hitter. 11 games, 4 starts, 49.2 innings pitched, 1.99 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 16 walks and 39 hits as a pitcher.

Miami (Ohio)

Dallas Hall: Outfielder – 5’8” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Prospects League – 55 games, 198 at-bats, .303 average, 45 runs scored, 12 doubles, 6 home runs, 45 RBI, 36 walks, 43 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

Northern Illinois

Bradley Wood: Second Base – 5’7” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 44 games, 142 at-bats, .324 average, 31 runs, 5 home runs, 22 RBI, 18 walks, 34 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.

Ohio

Logan Jacik: Pitcher – 6’0” – 168 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Corn Belt League – 8 games, 7 starts, 41 innings pitched, 3.07 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 12 walks, and 34 hits.

Toledo

Matt Hansen: Shortstop – 6’0” – 195 – L/R – 2018 Senior – Hampton Collegiate Baseball League – 42 games, 162 at-bats, .321 average, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs, 47 RBI, 13 walks, 25 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

Western Michigan

Nate Grys: Outfielder – 6’1” – 220 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 39 games, 148 at-bats, .399 average, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 35 RBI, 14 walks and 16 strikeouts.

Andrew Reisinger: Pitcher – 6’4” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Prospects League – 10 starts, 52.2 innings pitched, 2.90 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 15 walks and 59 hits.