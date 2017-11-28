Latest News
Home 2018 Schedules George Washington Announces 2018 Schedule
2018 SchedulesAtlantic 10

George Washington Announces 2018 Schedule

by Jake Mastroianni November 28, 2017 0 comment
Kevin Mahala, Colin Gibbons-Fly

WASHINGTON – The George Washington baseball team will host 28 games at Tucker Field at Barcroft Park and make a spring break trip to Texas to face perennial powerhouse Baylor as part of its 2018 schedule.

The non-conference portion of the schedule is highlighted by a pair of early-season trips to Florida to face Florida Atlantic (Feb. 16-17) and Stetson (Feb. 23-25) as well as a spring break trip to Texas for a series at Baylor (March 9-11) and a neutral-site contest with Minnesota (March 13).

GW’s home opener will take place on February 27 against Georgetown. The Colonials will also host UMBC, Delaware State, VMI, William & Mary, NC Central, Coppin State and Towson for non-conference games.

Home Atlantic 10 series will be played against La Salle (March 23-25), Richmond (April 13-15), George Mason (May 4-6) and VCU (May 11-13).

Road A-10 series will be played at Dayton (March 30-April 1), Fordham (April 20-22), St. Bonaventure (April 27-29) and Saint Louis (May 17-19).

The full schedule can be viewed here.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zags, Temple, Illinois, UMass, TCU and Liberty pick...

May 3, 2008

Youngstown State releases 2018 Schedule

October 31, 2017

Xavier releases 2018 Schedule

November 14, 2017

Xavier releases 2014 Schedule

October 28, 2013

Xavier releases 2013 Schedule

October 17, 2012

Xavier releases 2010 Schedule

January 5, 2010

Xavier Baseball Inks Five During Signing Period

November 25, 2008

Xavier Announces 2009 Schedule

December 10, 2008

Wright State, Saint Louis Release 2010 Schedules

August 31, 2009

Wofford Announces 2018 Schedule

November 24, 2017