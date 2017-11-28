George Washington Announces 2018 Schedule

WASHINGTON – The George Washington baseball team will host 28 games at Tucker Field at Barcroft Park and make a spring break trip to Texas to face perennial powerhouse Baylor as part of its 2018 schedule.

The non-conference portion of the schedule is highlighted by a pair of early-season trips to Florida to face Florida Atlantic (Feb. 16-17) and Stetson (Feb. 23-25) as well as a spring break trip to Texas for a series at Baylor (March 9-11) and a neutral-site contest with Minnesota (March 13).

GW’s home opener will take place on February 27 against Georgetown. The Colonials will also host UMBC, Delaware State, VMI, William & Mary, NC Central, Coppin State and Towson for non-conference games.

Home Atlantic 10 series will be played against La Salle (March 23-25), Richmond (April 13-15), George Mason (May 4-6) and VCU (May 11-13).

Road A-10 series will be played at Dayton (March 30-April 1), Fordham (April 20-22), St. Bonaventure (April 27-29) and Saint Louis (May 17-19).

The full schedule can be viewed here.