Bethune-Cookman’s Jason Beverlin steps down as Head Coach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – After spending just over six years at the helm of the Bethune-Cookman Baseball program, Jason Beverlin has decided to step down as head coach of the Wildcats program in Daytona Beach. An acting head coach for the program will be announced in the coming days by Lynn W. Thompson, BCU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

Beverlin, the 2014 recipient of the National Consortium for Academics and Sports (NCAS) Giant Steps Award, compiled a record of 179-176 in six seasons with the Maroon and Gold. He leaves as the only coach in school history to compete for an NCAA Regional title – facing eventual national champion University of Florida in the final game of the NCAA Gainesville [Fla.] Regional in 2017 at McKethan Stadium.

The Royal Oaks, Michigan native is set for a new challenge as he departs BCU to become a regional scout for the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball (MLB). In his new job, Beverlin will scout the areas of North Carolina and South Carolina, respectfully.

“I want to thank Bethune-Cookman University, Lynn Thompson, Interim President Grimes and the baseball staff and student-athletes for everything,” said Beverlin. “For just around seven years, I didn’t just come to work each day. I had a family at my job each day. Everyone is family here at Bethune-Cookman, and they will always be a part of my life.

“This was certainly not an easy decision to make. It was one that I prayed on and spoke with my family about a lot about over the past few days. In the end, it was ultimately, the best choice for me right now, even though there’s never a ‘perfect’ time for any change in collegiate coaching.”

Beverlin helped the Wildcats win the 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament titles in his stint with the BCU program. He was also responsible for the development of 2014 ABCA All-Atlantic and MEAC Pitcher of the Year – Montana Durapau. Additionally, in 2016 and ’17, respectively, Beverlin was instrumental in coaching first baseman Danny Rodriguez (2016) to being named as a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, as well as pitcher Anthony Maldonado (2017) being selected to the Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-American Team.

In 2017, Beverlin won his second, third and fourth NCAA Regional contests with the Wildcats, after becoming just the second coach in school history to win an NCAA Regional game when the Cats defeated Columbia in the NCAA Coral Gables [Fla.] Regional in an elimination game back in 2014. Last year, he helped the Cats defeat the Gainesville [Fla.] Regional host Florida Gators for the first time in school history.

“We want to thank Jason Beverlin, his wife Heather, and his two boys, for being a part of our family for just over six years,” said Vice President Thompson. “I have been blessed to have a wonderful coach take our program to another level, and it was left in a great state by former head coach Mervyl Melendez, who is also family at BCU. Jason took what Mervyl established and continued to push forward.

“I am happy for the chance he has to be a father and husband more so than ever. He has been a father figure and raised so many kids in his time at BCU as a baseball coach. Now, he gets to see his oldest son finish high school, and watch his youngest son start high school – and be a dad first and foremost. We wish him well. But we know he will always be a part of our family.”

Beverlin is a father to Cole (18) and Lucas (13). Less than a month ago, oldest son Cole signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate baseball at Florida State University.

Beverlin spent time in Major League Baseball with organizations such as the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s, Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angeles) and his hometown Detroit Tigers. After eight long seasons in the minors, Beverlin cracked the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians in 2002. Adding more diversity to his experience, Beverlin played three years professionally in Japan for the Yakult Swallows and Yokohama Baystars of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. He was selected as an All-Star in 2004.

“The true measure of the job I’ve done building the program will be in the professionalism that our coaches and players show throughout the upcoming season,” added Beverlin. “I know they will continue to give everything they have on a daily basis to become champions.”