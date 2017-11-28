2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 59. Garrett Wolforth (Dallas Baptist)

Coming in at 59 on our top 100 countdown is Dallas Baptist junior catcher Garrett Wolforth.

After being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 33rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft, he decided to keep his commitment to DBU.

That summer he played 16 games in the Florida Collegiate League hitting .217 with 2 home runs and 10 RBI.

As a freshman at DBU he hit .259 in 81 at-bats with 12 runs scored, 1 home run, 9 RBI, 8 walks and 15 strikeouts.

In the summer of 2016 he split time between the Florida Collegiate League and the Cape Cod League. In the Florida League he hit .279 in 43 at-bats, and then in the Cape he hit just .107 in 28 at-bats.

However, he broke out this past spring as a sophomore hitting .289 in 204 at-bats with a .366 on-base-percentage. He scored 38 runs, hit 7 home runs and drove in 27.

That season led to him being named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference, and he was also named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team.

This past summer he played in the Northwoods League where he hit .246 in 61 at-bats with 9 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBI, 5 walks and 11 strikeouts.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds Wolforth is a pretty big catcher, but he certainly has the arm and ability to stick behind the plate at the big league level.

He’s a switch-hitter, which makes him even more valuable as a catcher.

Like with most of the people on the back-half of this list, we are projecting a big year out of Wolforth in 2018 as he becomes one of the top college catchers in the country.