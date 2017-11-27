Latest News
Saint Louis releases 2018 Schedule

by Brian Foley November 27, 2017 0 comment

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis baseball head coach Darin Hendrickson announced the Billikens’ schedule today.

Saint Louis begins the season with two tournaments. The first, the Diamond 9 Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla., has the Billikens playing Old Dominion, Pitt and Toledo Feb. 16-18. The following weekend, Saint Louis heads to San Antonio, Texas, for the Irish Alamo Classic. SLU will meet Notre Dame, Purdue and Incarnate Word Feb. 23-25 in Texas.

“We are excited for the 2018 schedule,” Hendrickson said. “We have a good mix of home and road contests, as well as our usual midweek matchups against the likes of SEMO, SIUE, Eastern Illinois and Bradley. After hosting Purdue for three games and then traveling to face Iowa as part of the challenging nonconference schedule, we will be well prepared for the start of Atlantic 10 Conference play in late March.”

The view the complete schedule, click here. Please note that dates and times are subject to change.

Chicago State comes to town March 2-4 for a three-game set to open the home portion of the schedule. Another highlight of the home nonconference schedule is a three-game series against Purdue March 16-18, and a two-game series against Minnesota April 2-3.

The Billikens’ 24-game A-10 schedule starts March 23 with a series at Saint Joseph’s. SLU also travels in A-10 play to face Dayton, La Salle and St. Bonaventure. At home, the Billikens face VCU, Massachusetts, Davidson and George Washington in conference play.

The 2018 A-10 Championship, hosted by George Washington University, takes place May 23-26 at Tucker Field at Barcroft Park in Arlington, Virginia.

2018 St. Louis Schedule

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.

He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.

He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

