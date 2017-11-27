Notable Summer League Performances from the MEAC and Southern Conference

MEAC
Bethune-Cookman
Zachary Spivey: Outfielder – 5’9” – 160 – L/L – 2018 Redshirt Junior – Coastal Plain League – 36 games, 94 at-bats, .340 average, 13 runs scored, 2 home runs, 14 RBI, 8 walks, 17 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.
North Carolina A&T
Dawnoven Smith: Outfielder – 6’1” – 190 – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 40 games, 128 at-bats, .313 average, 31 runs scored, 6 home runs, 24 RBI, 14 walks, 35 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.
Michael Johnson: Pitcher – 6’0” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 15 games, 11 starts, 52.2 innings pitched, 2.91 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 17 walks and 47 hits.
Camden Williamson: Outfielder – 5’8” – 200 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 35 games, 96 at-bats, .323 average, 13 runs scored, 10 RBI, 20 walks, 11 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.
NC Central
Devin Sweet: Pitcher – 5’10” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 7 starts, 45 innings pitched, 3.20 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 12 walks and 31 hits.
Southern Conference
Mercer
Robert Broom: Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 12 games, 21 innings pitched, 0.43 ERA, 3 saves, 26 strikeouts, 3 walks and 17 hits.
Samford
Ayrton Schafer: Outfielder – 6’2” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 42 games, 169 at-bats, .331 average, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 31 RBI, 15 walks and 23 strikeouts.
Virginia Military (VMI)
Matthew Pita: Infielder/Outfielder – 5’10” – 180 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 35 games, 126 at-bats, .341 average, 26 runs scored, 2 home runs, 20 RBI, 10 walks, 16 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases.
Western Carolina
Kitt Capell: Catcher – 6’0” – 220 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 28 games, 72 at-bats, .403 average, 16 runs scored, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 11 RBI, 7 walks, 13 strikeouts and 2 stolen bases.
Wofford
Mack Nathanson: Outfielder – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 37 games, 134 at-bats, .343 average, 25 runs scored, 15 doubles, 5 home runs, 43 RBI, 23 walks, 26 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.
Grant Byers: Third Base/Pitcher – 6’2” – 220 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 12 games, 7 starts, 37.1 innings pitched, 3.62 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 15 walks and 30 hits.