2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 60. Hogan Harris (Louisiana)

We pick up our top 100 countdown with UL-Lafayette left-handed pitcher Hogan Harris.

He was ranked as the best player out of the state of Louisiana in 2015, and the fifth best left-handed pitcher nationally by Perfect Game.

As a freshman in 2016 he posted a 3.90 ERA in 16 appearances and 27.2 innings pitched, making two starts. He also struck out 26 batters, walked 11 and allowed 29 hits.

That following summer he pitched 14.2 innings in the Cape Cod League with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts, while giving up 15 hits and 7 walks.

This past spring as a sophomore he pitched in 13 games, making 12 starts, while posting a 2.66 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched with 87 strikeouts. He only allowed 45 hits, but did give up 34 free passes for a WHIP of 1.17.

He returned to the Cape Cod League this past summer and made four starts and pitched 18 innings with a 1.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts, while allowing 10 hits and 12 walks.

The big 6-foot-3, 200 pound lefty could be the next big pitcher to come out of the Louisiana. He has a cross-body delivery that helps bury the ball down-and-in on right-handed hitters and runs away from left-handed hitters.

Harris has a very good fastball, but his off-speed pitch is his strikeout pitch and what will get him to the next level.

This will be a huge year for Hogan as he looks to take on a bigger work load and establish himself as one of the best starters in college baseball.