Wofford Announces 2018 Schedule

SPARTANBURG, SC – Wofford College announced the 2018 baseball schedule today, with 18 of the first 21 games of the season at home. A three-game spring break road series against UNC Wilmington and trips to Georgia and Clemson are also on the slate for head coach Todd Interdonato and his squad.

The Terriers will play a total of 56 games, including 32 contests at Russell C. King Field on the Wofford campus. The team will play 23 road games, along with a neutral site game at Fluor Field in Greenville against Boston College. Southern Conference home series will be played against Western Carolina, The Citadel, UNCG and East Tennessee State. League road series include trips to Mercer, Furman, Samford and VMI. Midweek home-and-home series include USC Upstate, Winthrop, Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville.

“We’re looking forward to the season and the new challenges we have added to our schedule,” said head coach Todd Interdonato . “Each year we try and take opportunities to grow our program and give our players different experiences and different programs to compete against. This year’s schedule has a number of highlights with a strong non-conference schedule which should help us prepare for conference play. All of it leads up to the SoCon Tournament which we love being held at Fluor Field in Greenville so close to campus.”

Last season, Wofford posted a 28-30 overall record and secured a 13-11 Southern Conference mark for the second winning record in league play. In 2018, the team returns a total of 20 players from last season, with thirteen newcomers joining the squad.

The season begins on Friday, February 16, against SEC foe Kentucky. The opening weekend also includes a Saturday game against Fordham and will wrap up on Sunday against Dayton. The Terriers will host Xavier, Seton Hall and Presbyterian the second weekend of the season. A trip to Georgia on February 27 will be the Terriers first visit to Athens since 2009. Wofford will host Penn (March 2-4) before a visit to Clemson on March 6.

On March 7, Wofford will play against Boston College at Fluor Field. Home non-conference series against Marist (March 10-12) and Sienna (March 17-18) follow. The Southern Conference slate begins on March 23-25 with a visit to Mercer, the 2017 regular season champion. Western Carolina visits King Field on March 29-31). For spring break, the Terriers begin with a game at East Carolina (April 4), which will be followed by a three-game series at UNC Wilmington (April 6-8).

The conference series continue on April 13-15 at Furman, followed by a home series against The Citadel (April 20-22). UNCG, the 2017 SoCon Tournament Champion, visits Spartanburg on April 27-29. The next two league weekends will be spent at Samford (May 4-6) and at VMI (May 11-13). A home series against East Tennessee State (May 17-19) will wrap up the regular season.

The Southern Conference Tournament will be held from May 22-27 at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. All dates are subject to change.

2018 Schedule