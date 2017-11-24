Georgia Southern Releases 2018 Schedule

STATESBORO, GA. – Georgia Southern Baseball Head Coach Rodney Hennon has announced the team’s 2018 schedule. The new season starts on February 16th with a three-game series at Georgia. The 2018 schedule features 28 home dates with eight of the first 13 games played on Jack Stallings Field at J.I. Clements Stadium.

“We are looking forward to competing against another challenging schedule in 2018,” said Head Coach Rodney Hennon . “We will face some strong non-conference opponents to complement the always tough Sun Belt slate. This schedule creates the opportunity to build a strong RPI that will position us well for postseason play.”

After opening the season at Georgia (February 16-17-18), the Eagles will play host to Georgia Tech on February 20th to open the home schedule. Weekend series against Fairfield (February 23-24-25) and Elon (March 2-3-4) at home, followed by a trip to Southern Miss (March 9-10-11) set the table for conference play.

The Eagles open Sun Belt play at home for the second-straight season on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, welcoming Louisiana to town for a three-game series on March 16-17-18. Georgia Southern travels to Appalachian State the following weekend before facing Coastal Carolina on March 29-30-31 at the friendly confines.

Back-to-back road weekends at Little Rock (April 6-7-8) and South Alabama (April 13-14-15) close the first half of league play for the Eagles. UT Arlington comes to Statesboro for the first time since 2015 on April 20-21-22 before the Eagles travel to the Lone Star State on April 27-28-29 for a series at Texas State.

The season’s stretch-run starts with Troy coming to Jack Stallings Field at J.I. Clements Stadium on May 4-5-6, followed by a trip to Arkansas State on May 11-12-13. The 2018 regular season closes with a rivalry series against Georgia State on May 17-18-19.

The 2018 Sun Belt Baseball Championships will be played on M.L. Tigue Moore Field on the campus of the University of Louisiana campus in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 2018 tournament runs May 22-27 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

The 2018 non-conference slate also features midweek games against Georgia Tech (February 20, March 27), The Citadel (February 27, April 3), College of Charleston (February 28, April 17, April 24), Holy Cross (March 6), Mercer (March 14, April 4), Savannah State (March 20, April 11) and Kennesaw State (April 10, May 9).

2018 Schedule