2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 61. Connor Riley (Long Beach State)

Next on our top 100 countdown is Long Beach State right-handed pitcher Connor Riley.

He threw two no-hitters in high school and had a 1.88 ERA as a senior.

As a freshman in 2017 he posted an ERA of 3.00 in 24 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts, while allowing 17 hits and 16 walks.

This past summer he played in the Coastal Plain League where he had an ERA of 1.80 in 12 games and 15 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts, while allowing 20 hits and 8 walks.

Baseball America ranked him as a top 10 prospect in the Coastal Plain League.

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Riley possess a very projectable frame. There is obviously still a lot of growth and maturity to come for Riley at the collegiate level, but he has the ability to become a great college pitcher one day, and possibly as soon as 2018.