Latest News
Home 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 61. Connor Riley (Long Beach State)
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown2018 Top PlayersBig West

2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 61. Connor Riley (Long Beach State)

by Jake Mastroianni November 24, 2017 0 comment

Next on our top 100 countdown is Long Beach State right-handed pitcher Connor Riley.

He threw two no-hitters in high school and had a 1.88 ERA as a senior.

As a freshman in 2017 he posted an ERA of 3.00 in 24 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts, while allowing 17 hits and 16 walks.

This past summer he played in the Coastal Plain League where he had an ERA of 1.80 in 12 games and 15 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts, while allowing 20 hits and 8 walks.

Baseball America ranked him as a top 10 prospect in the Coastal Plain League.

At 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Riley possess a very projectable frame. There is obviously still a lot of growth and maturity to come for Riley at the collegiate level, but he has the ability to become a great college pitcher one day, and possibly as soon as 2018.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zack Etheredge named Assistant Coach at UCSB

August 4, 2011

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Yanko heads back to Pacific

February 28, 2008

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wired with Cal-State Fullerton’s Greg Bergeron

May 14, 2010

Who is going to make 2009 CWS?

July 2, 2008

Wes Dorrell leaves Cal Poly for Fresno Pacific

August 5, 2009

Wednesday (4/23) in the West

April 24, 2008

Waves Pound UCSB, 14-3

April 2, 2008

Wareham beats Cotuit

August 9, 2006