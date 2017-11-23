2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 62. Nolan Kingham (Texas)

As we continue our top 100 countdown, number 62 is Texas pitcher Nolan Kingham.

He was selected in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school. His scouting report then said that his fastball reached the upper 90’s, but sat between 90-93, while possessing a “decent” breaking ball and a developing change-up.

As a freshman for the Longhorns he posted a 3.79 ERA in 38 innings pitched with 2 saves and 16 strikeouts, while allowing 38 hits and 16 walks.

This past spring he really broke out as one of the best starting pitchers in the country. He posted an ERA of 2.84 in 16 games (13 starts) and 92 innings pitched with 67 strikeouts. Kingham allowed 80 hits and 24 walks for a WHIP of 1.13.

He was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list based on his performance.

Kingham was scheduled to pitch in the Cape Cod League this past summer, but did not make any appearances for unknown reasons.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound junior will be the Longhorns Friday night starter this coming spring, and should be a high draft pick in 2018.