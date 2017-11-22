Oregon State releases 2018 Schedule

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will appear on the Pac-12 Network a conference-high 22 times in 2018, highlighting the Beavers’ schedule which was released on Tuesday.



Fourteen of the 22 games will come from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, including the full series against Oregon (April 19-21), Stanford (May 11-13) and UCLA (May 24-26). The first and third games of the series against Washington (March 23 and March 25) will be broadcast, as will the final two games of the series against Cal State Fullerton (March 10 and 11). The Beavers’ final non-conference game of the regular season, May 15, against San Diego, will also be a Pac-12 Network broadcast.

The remaining eight games will originate from the road. OSU will visit Arizona for three games April 6-8, and the three-game series at USC from May 18-20 will also be broadcast. In addition, non-conference matchups with Oregon in Eugene on May 1 and May 8 can be found on the Pac-12 Network.

The Beavers open the 2018 season with eight straight in Surprise, Ariz. OSU will take on New Mexico Feb. 16 to open the season, and while in the desert, will also face Gonzaga, Cal Poly, Ohio State and Nebraska over a 10-day stretch.

The reigning Pac-12 champions play their first game of the season at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field on March 2 against Hartford for the start of a four-game series. That series will be the start of an eight-game stretch – the longest of the season at home – which also includes a solo game with Portland before the three-game series against Fullerton, which will be a rematch from the Beavers’ first game in Omaha in 2017.

California marks the start of Pac-12 play for the Beavers, who will visit the Golden Bears March 16-18. OSU is also slated to play on the road at Utah (March 29-31), at Missouri State (April 13-14) and at Washington State (May 4-6).

Only one conference series at Goss is not slated to be televised: April 27-29 against Arizona State. The Beavers are also slated for a two-game midweek non-conference series with Nevada April 2-3.

2018 Oregon State Schedule