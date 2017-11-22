Latest News
Home Big East Notable Summer League Performances from the Big East
Big EastCBD Column

Notable Summer League Performances from the Big East

by Jake Mastroianni November 22, 2017 0 comment

Butler

Harrison Freed: Outfielder – 5’11” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 36 games, 117 at-bats, .333 average, 16 runs scored, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 29 RBI, 5 walks and 24 strikeouts.

 

Creighton

Clark Brinkman: Outfielder – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 39 games, 147 at-bats, .313 average, 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks, 25 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

Ryan Tapani: Pitcher – 6’0” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 7 starts, 39.2 innings pitched, 2.26 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 11 walks and 27 hits.

 

Georgetown

Brent Killam: Pitcher – 5’11” – 170 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Northwoods League – 25 games, 30.2 innings pitched, 0.29 ERA, 10 saves, 53 strikeouts, 3 walks and 13 hits.

 

Seton Hall

Corey Sawyer: Pitcher – 5’11” – 185 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 15 games, 1 start, 30.2 innings pitched, 3.82 ERA, 6 saves, 40 strikeouts, 11 walks and 29 hits.

Noah Thompson:  Pitcher – 6’4” – 190 – RHP – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 8 games, 7 starts, 42 innings pitched, 3.00 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 17 walks and 32 hits.

 

St. John’s

John Valente: Third Base – 5’11” – 185 – S/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 38 games, 160 at-bats, .413 average, 38 runs scored, 14 doubles, 2 home runs, 28 RBI, 10 walks, 12 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

 

Xavier

Conor Grammes: Infielder – 6’1” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 36 games, 152 at-bats, .375 average, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 40 RBI, 9 walks and 26 strikeouts. Also, 10 games, 9.2 innings pitched, 7.45 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 13 walks and 8 hits as a pitcher.

Allbry Major: Utility/Pitcher – 6’5” – 205 – S/R – 2018 Freshman – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 33 games, 130 at-bats, .331 average, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 21 RBI, 10 walks, 15 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases. Also, 18 games, 2 starts, 37.2 innings pitched, 3.58 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 19 walks and 39 hits as a pitcher.

 

 

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Yankees to host USF

December 2, 2007

Xavier releases 2018 Schedule

November 14, 2017

Xavier releases 2016 Schedule

November 2, 2015

Xavier releases 2015 Schedule

November 5, 2014

Xavier names Billy O’Conner as Head Coach

June 20, 2017

WVU’s Van Zant wants a Change in RPI

January 6, 2009

WVU releases 2007 Schedule

December 19, 2006

WKU Baseball Joins with Louisville to Host “Cancer...

January 3, 2012

Who has the Worst Uniforms in College Baseball?

September 6, 2011

What happened to you?

October 31, 2006