Notable Summer League Performances from the Big East

Butler

Harrison Freed: Outfielder – 5’11” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 36 games, 117 at-bats, .333 average, 16 runs scored, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 29 RBI, 5 walks and 24 strikeouts.

Creighton

Clark Brinkman: Outfielder – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 39 games, 147 at-bats, .313 average, 28 runs scored, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks, 25 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

Ryan Tapani: Pitcher – 6’0” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 7 starts, 39.2 innings pitched, 2.26 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 11 walks and 27 hits.

Georgetown

Brent Killam: Pitcher – 5’11” – 170 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Northwoods League – 25 games, 30.2 innings pitched, 0.29 ERA, 10 saves, 53 strikeouts, 3 walks and 13 hits.

Seton Hall

Corey Sawyer: Pitcher – 5’11” – 185 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League – 15 games, 1 start, 30.2 innings pitched, 3.82 ERA, 6 saves, 40 strikeouts, 11 walks and 29 hits.

Noah Thompson: Pitcher – 6’4” – 190 – RHP – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 8 games, 7 starts, 42 innings pitched, 3.00 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 17 walks and 32 hits.

St. John’s

John Valente: Third Base – 5’11” – 185 – S/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 38 games, 160 at-bats, .413 average, 38 runs scored, 14 doubles, 2 home runs, 28 RBI, 10 walks, 12 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Xavier

Conor Grammes: Infielder – 6’1” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 36 games, 152 at-bats, .375 average, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 home runs, 40 RBI, 9 walks and 26 strikeouts. Also, 10 games, 9.2 innings pitched, 7.45 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 13 walks and 8 hits as a pitcher.

Allbry Major: Utility/Pitcher – 6’5” – 205 – S/R – 2018 Freshman – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 33 games, 130 at-bats, .331 average, 30 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 21 RBI, 10 walks, 15 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases. Also, 18 games, 2 starts, 37.2 innings pitched, 3.58 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 19 walks and 39 hits as a pitcher.