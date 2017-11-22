2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 63. Nick Podkul (Notre Dame)

Coming in at 63 on our top 100 countdown is Notre Dame infielder Nick Podkul.

Coming out of high school Perfect Game ranked him as the second best shortstop in the state of Indiana, and the 22nd ranked player in the state.

As a freshman in 2016 he hit .288 in 125 at-bats for the Irish playing multiple positions. He also scored 16 runs with 6 doubles, 11 RBI, 3 stolen bases, 20 walks and 25 strikeouts.

That following summer he played in the Northwoods League where he hit .269 in 201 at-bats with 41 runs scored, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 30 RBI, 8 stolen bases, 36 walks, 26 strikeouts and a .402 on-base-percentage.

The power numbers were a bit of a shock after not showing much of that as a freshman, but certainly had a lot to do with his stock rising.

He followed that up this last spring by hitting 5 home runs and 15 doubles in 221 at-bats for Notre Dame, while hitting .285 with a .386 on-base-percentage. Podkul also scored 34 runs, had 20 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 22 walks and 43 strikeouts.

This past summer he played in the Coastal Plain League where he was ranked as one of the top 10 prospects in the league by Baseball America. In 151 at-bats he hit .311 with 38 runs scored, 8 doubles, 9 home runs, 36 RBI, 23 walks, 22 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

You can clearly see the progression of Podkul who seems to get better each time he takes the field. If he continues that trend in 2018 his stock will rise even more.