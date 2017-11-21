Notable Summer League Performances from the Big 12

Cameron Warren: First Base – 6’3” – 215 – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate League – 25 games, 102 at-bats, 25 runs scored, 8 doubles, 7 home runs, 34 RBI, 10 walks, 10 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Joshua Jung: Third Base – 6’2” – 215 – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 26 games, 88 at-bats, .341 average, 15 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBI, 10 walks, 13 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Zach Zubia: First Base – 6’4” – 240 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – Northwoods League – 69 games, 245 at-bats, .306 average, 62 runs scored, 18 doubles, 23 home runs, 64 RBI, 59 walks and 55 strikeouts.