Big 12

Notable Summer League Performances from the Big 12

by Jake Mastroianni November 21, 2017 0 comment

Baylor

Shea Langeliers: Catcher – 6’0” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cape Cod Baseball League – 37 games, 138 at-bats, .217 average, 15 runs scored, 8 doubles, 6 home runs, 21 RBI, 14 walks and 37 strikeouts.

Cole Haring: Outfielder – 5’10” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Junior – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – 32 games, 108 at-bats, .324 average, 33 runs scored, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 20 RBI, 27 walks, 21 strikeouts and 19 stolen bases.

 

Kansas

Chase Kaplan: Pitcher – 6’6” – 220 – L/L – 2018 Senior – West Coast League – 17 games, 23.1 innings pitched, 2.31 ERA, 7 saves, 32 strikeouts, 7 walks and 17 hits.

 

Oklahoma State

Andrew Rosa: Infielder – 6’2” – 187 – R/R – 2018 Senior – California Collegiate League – 21 games, 73 at-bats, .342 average, 17 runs scored, 2 home runs, 22 RBI, 6 walks, 12 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

Bryce Fischer: Outfielder – 6’1” – 197 – L/L – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 34 games, 102 at-bats, .333 average, 22 runs scored, 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 23 RBI, 19 walks, and 21 strikeouts.

Nick Gallo: Shortstop – 5’11” – 176 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 46 games, 147 at-bats, .327 average, 37 runs scored, 13 doubles, 22 RBI, 28 walks, 14 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases.

 

Texas

Blair Henley: Pitcher – 6’3” – 190 – RHP – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 5 starts, 32 innings pitched, 1.69 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 17 hits and 2 walks.

Parker Joe Robinson: Pitcher – 6’5” – 230 – RHP – 2018 Redshirt Junior – California Collegiate League – 11 games, 15.1 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 3 saves, 15 strikeouts, 8 hits and 4 walks.

Zach Zubia: First Base – 6’4” – 240 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – Northwoods League – 69 games, 245 at-bats, .306 average, 62 runs scored, 18 doubles, 23 home runs, 64 RBI, 59 walks and 55 strikeouts.

 

Texas Tech

Joshua Jung: Third Base – 6’2” – 215 – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 26 games, 88 at-bats, .341 average, 15 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBI, 10 walks, 13 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Cameron Warren: First Base – 6’3” – 215 – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate League – 25 games, 102 at-bats, 25 runs scored, 8 doubles, 7 home runs, 34 RBI, 10 walks, 10 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

John McMillon: Pitcher – 6’3” – 225 – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – 12 games, 17.1 innings pitched, 2.60 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 9 hits and 7 walks.

 

West Virginia

Chase Illig: Catcher – 6’0” – 210 – S/R – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 47 games, 176 at-bats, .347 average, 34 runs scored, 6 doubles, 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 11 walks and 35 strikeouts.

 

 

 

