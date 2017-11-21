2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 64. Chandler Day (Vanderbilt)

Number 64 on our top 100 countdown is Vanderbilt junior right-handed pitcher Chandler Day.

He was taken in the 30th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians out of high school, but decided to keep his commitment to Vanderbilt.

As a freshman in 2016 he pitched in 10 games and made three starts, posting a 4.26 ERA over 25.1 innings pitched with 26 strikeouts. He allowed 30 hits and 12 walks.

Day played in the Cape Cod League that following summer and posted an ERA of 3.91 in 23 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts, 23 hits allowed and 9 walks.

In the spring of 2017 he became a full-time starter for the Commodores and posted a 3.78 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) and 52.1 innings. He struck out 53 batters, while allowing 44 hits and 21 walks.

He went back to the Cape Cod League this past summer and had an ERA of 3.85 in 21 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts, while allowing 20 hits and 16 walks in the regular season. Day also made a start in the Cape Cod Playoffs and allowed one run in 1.2 innings pitched on 2 hits with 2 strikeouts.

At 6-foot-5, 180, Day has a very projectable frame. Scouts would love to see him put on a little more weight for durability.

Vanderbilt is obviously known for putting out great pitchers into the big leagues. Day certainly has the skill set to be one of those pitchers.

This coming spring will be a big test for Day as he tries to take the next step forward in his progression.