2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 65. Andrew Perez (South Florida)

We pick up our top 100 countdown with South Florida closer Andrew Perez at 65.

The 6-foot-2, left-handed pitcher from Orlando, Fla. appeared in 20 games as a freshman, but struggled with command walking 26 batters in 30.2 innings pitched, which led to a high ERA of 6.75. He also gave up 32 hits and struck out 36 batters.

That following summer in 2016 he pitched in the Northwoods League where he had an ERA of 4.54 in 35.2 innings pitched with 4 saves and 32 strikeouts, while allowing 36 hits and 28 walks.

Perez really jumped onto the scene as a top prospect this past spring when he posted an ERA of 2.72 in 39.2 innings pitched with 52 strikeouts. He only allowed 25 hits and 18 walks, giving him a WHIP of 1.08.

In 2017 Perez was also listed as a Gregg Olson Award Semifinalist.

This past summer he played in the Valley Baseball League where he had a 3.38 ERA in 16 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts, while allowing 14 hits and just 5 walks.

What makes Perez so appealing is that he has a solid left-handed frame at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, and he posses the raw skills to make him an effective relief pitcher at the next level with a fastball, change-up and curveball mix.

The biggest issue with Perez, as with most young players with his skill set, is finding consistency. He really struggled with command as a freshman, but seemed to improve upon that in his sophomore year.

If he improves again as a junior, you could be looking at one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball.