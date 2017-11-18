2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 66. Dallas Woolfork (Ole Miss)

Coming in at 66 is Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Dallas Woolfolk.

As a freshman in 2016 with Ole Miss he posted a 2.55 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched with 8 strikeouts, while allowing 20 hits and 8 walks. Woolfork also picked up one save.

In the summer of 2016 he played in Cal Ripken League where he had an ERA of 3.41 in 7 starts and 37 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts, 40 hits and 10 walks.

This past spring he was the team’s primary closer and ended up with 12 saves. He also posted an ERA of 2.15 in 37.2 innings pitched and 26 appearances, while giving up 27 hits and 5 walks with 41 strikeouts.

This past summer he played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. He appeared in 10 games and was the primary closer picking up four saves, including the final game against Japan. He allowed just 1 earned run in 10.1 innings pitched on 4 hits and 7 walks with 13 strikeouts.

The 6-foo-3, 240 pound junior will enter this season as one of the best closers in the country. Another solid season could see him taken early in the 2018 MLB Draft.