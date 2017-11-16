2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 67. Willie MacIver (Washington)

At number 67 on our top 100 countdown is Washington catcher/third baseman Willie MacIver.

During his senior year in high school MacIver hit .495 with 37 RBI and 18 extra base hits.

In 2016 as a freshman at Washington he played in 28 games and had an average of .315 in just 54 at-bats.

That following summer he played in the West Coast League where he hit .327 in 153 at-bats with 21 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 33 RBI, 18 walks, 17 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

This past spring as the Huskies full-time third baseman, MacIver hit .292 in 192 at-bats with 28 runs scored, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 27 RBI, 20 walks and 37 strikeouts.

That 2017 season was good enough for him to be named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.

He played in the Cape Cod League this past summer and hit .272 in 173 at-bats with 24 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 17 RBI, 19 walks, 35 strikeouts and 19 stolen bases. In the playoffs he hit .429 in 14 at-bats.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds MacIver has the size and athleticism to move over to second base. He doesn’t currently posses the power of a typical third basemen, and it seems as if his days at catcher are over.

He’s hit just about everywhere he’s been though. If that continues in the 2018 season, and he adds a little power, he’ll move up draft boards.