Miami (FL) releases 2018 Schedule

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami head coach Jim Morris released the Hurricanes’ 2018 baseball schedule Wednesday.

“We always play one of the tougher schedules in the country year in and year out, and this is another tough one,” Morris said. “We play in one of the top conferences, if not the top conference, in all of college baseball in the ACC. You throw Florida in and some of the other teams we play from down south, the kinds of teams who are competing for conference championships, and it should be another exciting spring.”

Miami opens its 25th and final season under the direction of Morris on Feb. 16 with the opener of a three-game series against Rutgers (Feb. 16-18).

The Hurricanes’ home schedule also includes series with Florida (Feb. 23-25), Notre Dame (March 9-11), Virginia (March 23-25), North Carolina (April 6-8) and Boston College (May 17-19), among others.

Miami’s road schedule includes trip to Georgia Tech (March 30 – April 1), Clemson (April 13-15) and Florida State (April 27-29).

2018 Miami (FL) Schedule