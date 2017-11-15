Latest News
Home 2018 Schedules Miami (FL) releases 2018 Schedule
2018 SchedulesACC

Miami (FL) releases 2018 Schedule

by Brian Foley November 15, 2017 0 comment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami head coach Jim Morris released the Hurricanes’ 2018 baseball schedule Wednesday.

“We always play one of the tougher schedules in the country year in and year out, and this is another tough one,” Morris said. “We play in one of the top conferences, if not the top conference, in all of college baseball in the ACC. You throw Florida in and some of the other teams we play from down south, the kinds of teams who are competing for conference championships, and it should be another exciting spring.”

Miami opens its 25th and final season under the direction of Morris on Feb. 16 with the opener of a three-game series against Rutgers (Feb. 16-18).

The Hurricanes’ home schedule also includes series with Florida (Feb. 23-25), Notre Dame (March 9-11), Virginia (March 23-25), North Carolina (April 6-8) and Boston College (May 17-19), among others.

Miami’s road schedule includes trip to Georgia Tech (March 30 – April 1), Clemson (April 13-15) and Florida State (April 27-29).

2018 Miami (FL) Schedule

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Youngstown State releases 2018 Schedule

October 31, 2017

YD wins the Cape Cod League

August 15, 2006

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Xavier releases 2018 Schedule

November 14, 2017

Wright State to host 2013 Ron Fraser Classic

February 8, 2013

WREK talks with GT’s Danny Hall

February 16, 2010

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wooten set to move to Closer Role

February 3, 2008

Wiswall named Top New England Prospect in CCBL

August 14, 2009

Winthrop Hires Clemson’s Tom Riginos As New Head...

July 30, 2010