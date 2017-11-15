2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 68. Trey Harris (Missouri)

Continuing our countdown we take a look at Missouri senior Trey Harris at 68.

Perfect Game ranked him as the 304th overall prospect out of high school, and the top second baseman in the state of Georgia.

He burst onto the scene earning Freshman All-SEC honors and 2015 SEC All-Tournament honors. That year he hit .263 in 186 at-bats with 27 runs scored, 7 doubles, 4 home runs and 22 RBI.

Harris played in the MINK league that following summer and hit .287 in 129 at-bats with 22 runs scored, 9 doubles, 4 triples and 20 RBI.

In 2016 he had a bit of a sophomore slump hitting just .213 in 183 at-bats with just 1 home run.

He split time between the NECBL and Cape Cod League that following summer. In the NECBL he hit .309 in 94 at-bats with 20 runs scored, 7 doubles, 5 home runs and 26 RBI.

In the Cape Cod League he hit just .125 in 32 at-bats.

Harris got back to himself in 2017 with Missouri hitting .268 in 183 at-bats with 35 runs scored, 8 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 RBI.

This past summer he played in the MINK League again where he hit .434 in 76 at-bats with 24 runs scored, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 18 RBI, setting himself up for a big senior season.

What’s become really impressive about Harris is that he’s developed power throughout his college career, while not becoming a big strikeout guy. In 2017 for Missouri he walks 32 times and struck out just 27 times. And in the MINK League this past summer he walked 12 times and struck out 13 times.

Baseball America ranked Harris as the top prospect in the MINK League, and mentioned that he could be on the first seniors drafted in 2018.