UCF Baseball releases 2018 Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. (UCFKnights.com) – Featuring a 36-game home slate at John Euliano Park, the UCF baseball team announced its 2018 schedule on Tuesday. The Knights’ 56-game schedule will feature 17 contests against 2017 NCAA Regional teams.

After earning its first American Athletic Conference title in 2017, UCF enters its second season under head coach Greg Lovelady. Setting the program record for most wins by a first-year head coach, the Knights posted a record of 40-22 in Lovelady’s premiere campaign, including wins over 2017 National Champion Florida, No. 23 USF and No. 11 Houston. The Black and Gold reached the postseason for the first time since 2012 with a berth in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Much of the Knights’ success came from the pitching staff under assistant coach Justin Parker. The UCF hurlers ranked among the best in the nation, including the fifth best ERA at 3.0. Freshman All-America Joe Sheridan and redshirt junior Chris Williams look to continue the dominant starting rotation, which will include the return of Cre Finfrock to the fray, while the bullpen will boast the veteran arms of Bryce Tucker, Thad Ward and Eric Hepple.

Offensively, the Knights return four of their top nine bats. Freshman All-America and The American Rookie Position Player of the Year Rylan Thomas will look to build on his .303 batting average, with a team-high 53 RBI and 14 home runs. Matthew Mika finished second in the conference in stolen bases with a team-high 25.

Tasked with replacing 19 members of the 2017 squad, the highly-touted 2018 recruiting class will be called upon early to make an impact. The newest group of 20 Knights was ranked 16th by Collegiate Baseball News and 23rd by D1Baseball.com. Pitcher Jordan Spicerand outfielder Dalton Wingo were named to the Baseball America BA500, the annual ranking of the top 500 draft eligible prospects, coming in at 144th and 461st, respectively.

THE SCHEDULE BY THE NUMBERS

• 36 home games

• 17 games against NCAA Tournament Teams

• 4 games against Super Regional Teams (Florida, Florida State)

• 8 games against conference champions (Florida State, Rice, Bethune-Cookman, Houston)

• 2 games against the national champion (Florida)

• 17 games against Top-50 RPI programs

• 31 games against Top-100 RPI teams

• 12 home games in The American

MARQUEE MATCHUPS AT JOHN EULIANO PARK

Virginia, Feb. 16

The 46th season of UCF Baseball opens with a three-game tournament at home, starting with Opening Knight against Virginia. The Knights and the Cavaliers will meet for the second time in history. The first matchup was back in 1983, a 7-6 victory for the Black and Gold. Virginia is coming off its 14th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, reaching the Fort Worth Regional last year.

Rice, Feb. 17

If the opener was not enough, the Black and Gold will face another perennial postseason team in Rice for the second game of the season. After taking last year off, the Knights and the Owls will renew an old rivalry. The Owls earned their 23rd straight bid to an NCAA Regional last year, the third longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

Florida, March 6

UCF will play host to the reigning national champion Gators. The neighbors to the north come to Orlando to open a two-game home-and-home series with the Knights with the contest in Gainesville slated for March 7. The two sides split the 2017 series. UCF shelled the Florida pitching staff that was nearly unhittable in the College World Series for 14 runs and 25 hits over the course of two games.

Miami, March 14

After winning two national championships playing for the Hurricanes in 1999 and 2001, Lovelady will square off with his alma mater for the second time at UCF. One of two games against Miami during the campaign, the Knights’ skipper will match wits with his former head coach Jim Morris, who will bring his illustrious 37-year career to a close at the end of the 2018 season. Miami will look to bounce back in Morris’ final campaign after snapping a streak of 44 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Oklahoma, May 11-13

The Knights will face their first Big 12 opponent since 2014 and play their first three-game set against a team from that conference. The UCF-Oklahoma series is tied at 2-2 with the Knights claiming the 1989 and 2014 contests in Orlando. The Sooners earned the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional last season for their first postseason appearance under head coach Pete Hughes.

IN THE AMERICAN

The Knights begin their American Athletic Conference title defense on March 23 with a three-game home stand against ECU. Other home league series include Cincinnati (April 13-15), conference newcomer Wichita State (April 27-29) and Tulane (May 17-19).

The Knights will hit the road for four league series, beginning at Memphis (March 29-31), continuing to UConn (April 6-8), before finishing at Houston (May-4-6). The War on I4 series against USF will take place in Tampa April 20-22.

JOHN EULIANO PARK EXPANSION

The 2018 season will usher in a new stadium name for UCF baseball, as well as some much-needed enhancements. Thanks to UCF Foundation Board of Directors Vice Chair and friend of the program John Euliano’s generous gift, the Knights moved forward with the first phase of park renovations, starting with a new home plate tower.

When completed, the project will feature a 240-seat premium club section that will include outdoor seating and indoor amenities, such as an air-conditioned lounge, food and beverage service, private restrooms and a dedicated entrance to the space, as well as a new press box.

Club seats are now available on five-year commitments for $900 per seat or one-year at $1,000. For more information or to purchase club seats call 407-823-1000.

GET THE APP

Never miss any UCF Knights news from your favorite team by downloading the free UCF Knights app right to your iOS or Android phone! The app provides personalized information for men’s and women’s teams, scores, schedules, loyalty programs and even breaking news.

FOLLOW THE KNIGHTS

Follow UCF Baseball on social media on Facebook (/UCF.Baseball), Twitter (UCF_Baseball) and Instagram (UCF.Baseball).