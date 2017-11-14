Notable Summer League Performances: Horizon League and Independent Teams

Notable Summer Performances from the Horizon League

Northern Kentucky

Mike Moffatt: Outfielder – 6’3” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 1st Team GLSCL – 40 games, 161 at-bats, .323 average, 24R, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 26 RBI, 9 walks, 36 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases in the regular season. He was 2-3 with a double and a run scored in the All-Star Game.

Youngstown State

Alex Bellardini: Pitcher – 6’4” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – PGCBL All-League Second Team – 9 starts, 61 innings pitched, 2.80 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 15 walks and 59 hits.

Blaze Glenn: Infielder – 5’10” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – South Florida Collegiate League – Bill Hanscak 10th Player Award – 32 games, 92 at-bats, .337 average, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 31 RBI, 18 walks, 11 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Notable Summer Performances from Independent Teams

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)

Jake Lebel: First base – 6’5” – 268 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League – All-Futures League Second Team – 42 games, 140 at-bats, .307, 26 runs scored, 13 home runs, 25 RBI, 18 walks and 49 strikeouts.