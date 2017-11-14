Latest News
Home Horizon League Notable Summer League Performances: Horizon League and Independent Teams
Horizon LeagueIndependentsSummer Leagues

Notable Summer League Performances: Horizon League and Independent Teams

by Jake Mastroianni November 14, 2017 0 comment

Notable Summer Performances from the Horizon League 

Northern Kentucky

Mike Moffatt: Outfielder – 6’3” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 1st Team GLSCL – 40 games, 161 at-bats, .323 average, 24R, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 26 RBI, 9 walks, 36 strikeouts and 7 stolen bases in the regular season. He was 2-3 with a double and a run scored in the All-Star Game.

 

Youngstown State

Alex Bellardini: Pitcher – 6’4” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – PGCBL All-League Second Team – 9 starts, 61 innings pitched, 2.80 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 15 walks and 59 hits.

Blaze Glenn: Infielder – 5’10” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – South Florida Collegiate League – Bill Hanscak 10th Player Award – 32 games, 92 at-bats, .337 average, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 31 RBI, 18 walks, 11 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

 

 

Notable Summer Performances from Independent Teams

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)

Jake Lebel: First base – 6’5” – 268 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League – All-Futures League Second Team – 42 games, 140 at-bats, .307, 26 runs scored, 13 home runs, 25 RBI, 18 walks and 49 strikeouts.

 

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zastrynzy leads Missouri to Doubleheader Split

March 5, 2011

Youngstown State releases 2018 Schedule

October 31, 2017

Youngstown State looking forward to 2012

January 19, 2012

Youngstown State grabs two recruits

December 6, 2008

Wright State, Saint Louis Release 2010 Schedules

August 31, 2009

Wright State to play Fall Series starting Tonight

October 30, 2009

Wright State to host 2013 Ron Fraser Classic

February 8, 2013

Wright State Shaves Heads for Charity

May 15, 2014

Wright State names Jeff Mercer as Head Coach

July 13, 2016

Wright State Looking to Win Horizon League Again

February 2, 2012