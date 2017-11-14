Notable Summer League Performances from the Northeast Conference

Bryant

Michael (Mickey) Gasper: Catcher – 5’10” – 205 – S/R – 2018 Senior – Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League – 49 games, 162 at-bats, .290 average, 28 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 36 RBI, 37 walks, and 41 strikeouts.

Mason Palmieeri: Pitcher – 6’5” – 244 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Sophomore – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 11 games, 10 starts, 43 innings pitched, 2.09 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 12 walks and 45 hits.

Central Connecticut State University (CCSU)

Tommy Curtin: Pitcher – 6’2” – 210 – R/R – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 17 games, 16.2 innings pitched, 1.08 ERA, 12 saves, 22 strikeouts, 6 walks and 13 hits.

Dean Lockery: Second Base – 5’11” – 180 – L/R – 2018 Senior – New England Collegiate Baseball League – 44 games, 169 at-bats, .302 average, 35 runs scored, 9 home runs, 25 RBI, 27 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Sacred Heart

Jake Frasca: Infielder – 6’0” – 195 – R/R – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 39 games, 157 at-bats, .248 average, 18 runs scored, 7 home runs, 22 RBI, 11 walks, 38 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Wagner College

Kyle Cala: Outfielder – 6’0” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 40 games, 138 at-bats, .319 average, 25 runs scored, 9 doubles, 6 home runs, 28 RBI, 12 walks, 28 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

Nick Mascelli: Second Base – 5’9” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Senior – New England Collegiate Baseball League – 50 games, 190 at-bats, .358 average, 48 runs scored, 13 doubles, 3 home runs, 26 RBI, 36 walks, 27 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases. Also a good defender.

LIU Brooklyn

Julian Arcos: Pitcher – 6’4” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Junior – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – 15 games, 1 start, 37.1 innings pitched, 2.17 ERA, 4 saves, 26 strikeouts, 10 walks and 30 hits.