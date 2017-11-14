Latest News
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 69. Nick Dunn (Maryland)

by Brian Foley November 14, 2017

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the 2018 season with our Top 100 Countdown. Checking in at number 69 today is Maryland’s Nick Dunn.

The junior infielder has had a great career with the Terps. As a freshman, he hit at a .300 average with 68 hits and 16 doubles while starting all 57 games. He was named a Freshman All-American and a All-Big 10 third team member.

He spent the summer of 2016 in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Brewster Whitecaps where he hit .333 for the season while being named postseason MVP.

In the 2017 season, he hit .261 with a career high five home runs with 32 RBI and scoring 40 runs. He showed excellent discipline at the plate walking 28 times to just 23 strikeouts.

