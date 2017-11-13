2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 70. Jimmy Titus (Bryant)

Coming in at 70 on our countdown is Bryant shortstop Jimmy Titus.

Coming out of high school in Stafford, Conn., Titus was the first ever player from the state to win Gatorade Player of the Year twice.

Before arriving at Bryant, he played in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England. There he hit .288 in 118 at-bats with 15 runs scored, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBI, 14 walks and 37 strikeouts.

In 2017 he burst onto the scene by hitting .296 in 216 at-bats with 42 runs scored, 16 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, 42 RBI, 21 walks and 35 strikeouts.

Those numbers led to him being named the NEC Rookie of the Year, as well as a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American.

This past summer he played just six games in the Cape Cod League where he picked up just three hits in 22 at-bats with 10 strikeouts.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds Titus has the size to stick at shortstop, but I think as he gets bigger he moves to third base. He doesn’t have a lot of speed, and projects more as a power hitter.

I’m not as sure about his arm as he seems to have a big load in his throw and doesn’t get rid of it quick. If that’s the case he may become more of a power hitting second baseman.

At the plate he has a very powerful swing with a quick load and leg kick where he throws himself into the baseball.

He didn’t struggle with strikeouts much with Bryant, but has in summer league play. I think he projects to be an all-or-nothing type player with his swing.

That’s not to be a knock on Titus, those bats are certainly valuable at every level right now.

Regardless, Titus will be one of the best sophomores in the 2018 season.