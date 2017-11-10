Notable Summer League Performances from the Colonial Athletic Conference

College of Charleston

Luke Morgan: Shortstop – 6’3” – 195 – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 1st Team Postseason All-Star – 49 games, 182 at-bats, .385 average, 42 runs scored, 16 doubles, 3 home runs, 51 RBI, 22 walks, 28 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Griffin McLarty: Pitcher – 6’3” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 1st Team Postseason All-Star – 10 games, 6 starts, 40 innings pitched, 1.58 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 7 walks and 30 hits.

Dupree Hart: Infielder – 5’7” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – SCBL All-Star – 18 games, 66 at-bats, .258 average, 19 runs scored, 1 home run, 10 RBI, 8 walks, 8 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

Delaware

James Meeker: Third base/Pitcher – 6’4” – 225 – L/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – College Wood Bat Prospect League Baseball – East Division All-Star – 37 games, 154 at-bats, .357 average, 24 runs scored, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 28 RBI, 10 walks, 20 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases in the regular season. In two playoff games he was 4-8 with 1 run scored, 2 RBI and a walk. As a pitcher – 10 games, 2 starts, 26 innings pitched, 1.03 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 10 walks and 21 hits.

Hofstra

Sean Rausch: Outfielder/Catcher – 5’11” – 190 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – HCBL First Team – 37 games, 127 at-bats, 20 runs scored, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks, 20 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases in the regular season. In four playoff games he hit .353 (6-17) with 5 runs scored, a double, a walk, 3 strikeouts and 2 stolen bases.

James Madison

Adam Sisk: Outfielder – 6’3” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team Postseason All-Star – 34 games, 134 at-bats, .343 average, 30 runs scored, 7 doubles, 5 home runs, 22 RBI, 11 walks, 22 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Colt Harlow: Pitcher – 5’10” – 160 – L/L – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team Postseason All-Star – 11 games, 6 starts, 39.2 innings pitched, 2.27 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 23 walks and 24 hits.

Northeastern

Sean Mellen: Pitcher – 6’5” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Futures Collegiate Baseball League – All-Futures League Second Team – 9 starts, 39 innings pitched, 3.07 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 33 walks and 23 hits.

UNC Wilmington

Breydan Gorham: Pitcher – 6’2” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team Postseason All-Star – 9 starts, 57.1 innings pitched, 3.14 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 23 walks and 55 hits.