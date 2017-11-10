Latest News
Home CAA Notable Summer League Performances from the Colonial Athletic Conference
CAASummer Leagues

Notable Summer League Performances from the Colonial Athletic Conference

by Jake Mastroianni November 10, 2017 0 comment

College of Charleston

Luke Morgan: Shortstop – 6’3” – 195 – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 1st Team Postseason All-Star – 49 games, 182 at-bats, .385 average, 42 runs scored, 16 doubles, 3 home runs, 51 RBI, 22 walks, 28 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Griffin McLarty: Pitcher – 6’3” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 1st Team Postseason All-Star – 10 games, 6 starts, 40 innings pitched, 1.58 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 7 walks and 30 hits.

Dupree Hart: Infielder – 5’7” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – SCBL All-Star – 18 games, 66 at-bats, .258 average, 19 runs scored, 1 home run, 10 RBI, 8 walks, 8 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

 

Delaware

James Meeker: Third base/Pitcher – 6’4” – 225 – L/R – 2018 Redshirt Senior – College Wood Bat Prospect League Baseball – East Division All-Star – 37 games, 154 at-bats, .357 average, 24 runs scored, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 28 RBI, 10 walks, 20 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases in the regular season. In two playoff games he was 4-8 with 1 run scored, 2 RBI and a walk. As a pitcher – 10 games, 2 starts, 26 innings pitched, 1.03 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 10 walks and 21 hits.

 

Hofstra

Sean Rausch: Outfielder/Catcher – 5’11” – 190 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – HCBL First Team – 37 games, 127 at-bats, 20 runs scored, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks, 20 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases in the regular season. In four playoff games he hit .353 (6-17) with 5 runs scored, a double, a walk, 3 strikeouts and 2 stolen bases.

 

James Madison

Adam Sisk: Outfielder – 6’3” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team Postseason All-Star – 34 games, 134 at-bats, .343 average, 30 runs scored, 7 doubles, 5 home runs, 22 RBI, 11 walks, 22 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Colt Harlow: Pitcher – 5’10” – 160 – L/L – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team Postseason All-Star – 11 games, 6 starts, 39.2 innings pitched, 2.27 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 23 walks and 24 hits.

 

Northeastern

Sean Mellen: Pitcher – 6’5” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Futures Collegiate Baseball League – All-Futures League Second Team – 9 starts, 39 innings pitched, 3.07 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 33 walks and 23 hits.

 

UNC Wilmington

Breydan Gorham: Pitcher – 6’2” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 2nd Team Postseason All-Star – 9 starts, 57.1 innings pitched, 3.14 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 23 walks and 55 hits.

 

 

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Wilmington, Northeastern, Temple, and UMass pick up wins

April 20, 2008

Willie Stewart named Assistant Coach at Georgia State

December 15, 2011

William and Mary releases 2017 Schedule

November 18, 2016

William and Mary releases 2015 Schedule

December 16, 2014

William and Mary releases 2012 Schedule

September 26, 2011

William and Mary Releases 2009 Baseball Schedule

December 22, 2008

William and Mary names Jamie Pinzino as Head...

July 24, 2012

William and Mary names Brian Murphy as Head...

December 3, 2013

William & Mary edges Northeastern

May 9, 2008

Weekend Newspaper Recap (Feb. 20th-22nd)

February 23, 2009