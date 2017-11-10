2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 71. Trevor Larnach (Oregon State)

Number 71 on our top 100 countdown is Oregon State outfielder Trevor Larnach.

He was ranked as the 328th best player nationally coming out of high school before being drafted in the 40th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

His freshman year at Oregon State did not go as planed with a batting average of .157 in 51 at-bats with 2 runs scored, 1 double, 3 RBI, 7 walks and 15 strikeouts.

Larnach played in the Cape Cod league that following summer and hit .275 in 80 at-bats with 13 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 10 RBI, 1 stolen base, 17 walks and 21 strikeouts.

That led to a big sophomore season for Larnach in 2017 as he hit .303 in 198 at-bats with 32 runs scored, 16 doubles, 3 home runs, 48 RBI, 39 walks and 53 strikeouts. After the season he was named an All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention.

This past summer he went back to the Cape Cod League and saw even more success hitting .308 in 104 at-bats with 14 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBI, 11 walks and 28 strikeouts in the regular season.

At 6-foot-3 the left-handed hitter stands very tall in the box, but his load and step towards the pitcher keeps him in balance as he swings.

You would expect a little more power from someone with his size, but I think that’s coming as evident by the 16 doubles and 3 home runs he hit in his sophomore season.

I expect this to be a big year for Larnach in the middle of a very good Oregon State lineup. If he can continue to pick up those extra base hits, he’ll climb up draft boards very quickly.