Notable Summer League Performances from the Sun Belt

by Jake Mastroianni November 9, 2017

Arkansas State

Alex Howard: Infielder – 6’0” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Northwoods League – 65 games, 266 at-bats, .320 average, 57 runs scored, 28 doubles, 9 home runs, 45 RBI, 17 walks, 45 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

 

Coastal Carolina

Keaton Weisz: Shortstop – 5’9” – 145 – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 38 games, 130 at-bats, .315 average, 41 runs scored, 20 RBI, 12 walks, 31 strikeotus and 8 stolen bases.

 

Georgia Southern

Roury Glanton: Outfielder/First Base – 6’1” – 235 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Southern Collegiate Baseball League – 41 games, 118 at-bats, .364 average, 34 runs scored, 9 doubles, 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 12 walks, 15 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

 

Georgia St.

Will Kilgore: Infielder – 6’0” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League – 44 games, 141 at-bats, .270 average, 39 runs scored, 16 doubles, 6 home runs, 25 RBI, 33 walks, 30 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases.

 

LA Monroe

Johnny De La Cruz: Outfielder – Great West League – 54 games, 205 at-bats, .346 average, 41 runs scored, 12 doubles, 1 home run, 48 RBI, 32 walks, 19 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

 

Troy

Sadler Goodwin: Third Base/Pitcher – 6’3” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 36 games, 134 at-bats, .299 average, 26 runs scored, 10 doubles, 8 home runs, 41 RBI, 10 walks, 33 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases as a hitter. 7 games, 3 starts, 23 innings pitched, 3.13 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 1 save, 9 walks and 13 hits as a pitcher.

CJ Carter: Pitcher – 6’0” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 22 games, 30 innings pitched, 1.50 ERA, 12 saves, 43 strikeouts, 13 walks and 22 hits.

Lance Johnson: Pitcher – 6’0” – 165 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 24 games, 40 innings pitched, 2.25 ERA, 1 save, 33 strikeouts, 6 walks and 34 hits.

Drew Frederic: Second Base – 5’10” – 185 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Florida Collegiate Summer League – 37 games, 138 at-bats, .304 average, 24 runs scored, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 16 RBI, 7 walks, 20 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

 

UL Lafayette

Hayden Cantrelle: Infielder – 5’10” – 175 – S/R – 2018 Freshman – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 29 games, 87 at-bats, .276 average, 21 runs scored, 5 doubles, 10 RBI, 18 walks, 26 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

 

UT Arlington

Christian Hollie: Second Base – 6’0” – 190 – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain – 184 at-bats, .304 average, 14 doubles, 4 home runs, 30 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

 

 

