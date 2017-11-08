Notable Summer League Performances from the ACC

Boston College

Jack Cunningham: Outfielder – 6’2” – 185 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 38 games, 125 at-bats, .296 average, 22 runs scored, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBI, 14 walks, 20 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.

Carmen Giampetruzzi: Pitcher – 6’3” – 236 – R/L – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 24 games, 28.1 innings pitched, 3.81 ERA, 9 saves, 41 strikeouts, 16 walks and 20 hits.

Thomas Lane: Pitcher – 6’5” – 256 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 10 games, 9 starts, 43 innings pitched, 2.30 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 32 walks and 30 hits.

Duke

Griffin Conine: Outfielder – 6’1” – 200 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 45 games, 178 at-bats, .326 average, 34 runs scored, 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 20 walks, 48 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Jimmy Herron: Outfielder – 6’1” – 195 – R/L – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 49 games, 181 at-bats, .343 average, 32 runs scored, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 22 RBI, 22 walks, 31 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases.

Kennie Taylor: Outfielder – 5’11” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 52 games, 211 at-bats, .322 average, 47 runs scored, 17 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 20 walks, 31 strikeouts, and 8 stolen bases.

Miami

Romy Gonzalez: Infielder – 6’2” – 210 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 30 games, 112 at-bats, .313 average, 30 runs scored, 9 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 RBI, 5 walks, 36 strikeouts and 10 stolen bases.

Michael Perez: Shortstop – 6’0” – 210 – L/R – 2018 Senior – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – 24 games, 81 at-bats, .395 average, 20 runs scored, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBI, 13 walks, 20 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

North Carolina

Zach Attianese: Pitcher – 6’2” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 10 games, 8 starts, 43 innings pitched, 1.47 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 16 walks and 24 hits.

Tyler Baum: Pitcher – 6’1” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cape Cod Baseball League – 8 games, 5 starts, 44 innings pitched, 2.86 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 10 walks and 38 hits.

Austin Bergner: Pitcher – 6’4” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cape Cod Baseball League – 8 games, 7 starts, 36 innings pitched, 1.25 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 13 walks and 30 hits.

NC State

Evan Edwards: First Base – 6’2” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 47 games, 155 at-bats, .355 average, 35 runs scored, 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 RBI, 29 walks and 52 strikeouts.

Brady Gulakowski: Catcher – 6’0” – 206 – L/R – 2018 Redshirt Freshman – Prospect League – 52 games, 188 at-bats, .287 average, 39 runs scored, 15 doubles, 7 home runs, 36 RBI, 32 walks, 65 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

David Vasquez: Outfielder – 6’1” – 170 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – 26 games, 83 at-bats, .349 average, 21 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBI, 11 walks, 16 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases.

Notre Dame

Nick Podkul: Second Base – 6’2” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Coastal Plain League – 44 games, 151 at-bats, .311 average, 38 runs scored, 8 doubles, 9 home runs, 36 RBI, 23 walks, 22 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

Zack Martin: Pitcher – 6’5” – 224 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England – 9 games, 4 starts, 33 innings pitched, 1.64 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 15 walks and 21 this.

Cole Daily: Infielder – 6’1” – 184 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 70 games, 292 at-bats, .339 average, 75 runs scored, 9 doubles, 1 home run, 35 RBI, 43 walks, 38 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases.

Virginia

Drew Blakely: Catcher – 6’2” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 41 games, 142 at-bats, .289 average, 22 runs scored, 21 RBI, 15 walks, 17 strikeouts and 5 stolen bases.

Daniel Lynch: Pitcher – 6’4” – 195 – L/L – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 7 games, 6 starts, 31.1 innings pitched, 2.01 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 3 walks and 25 hits.

Andy Weber: Shortstop – 6’1” -190 – L/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 51 games, 213 at-bats, .286 average, 31 runs scored, 9 doubles, 15 RBI, 23 walks and 25 strikeouts.

Grant Donahue: Pitcher – 6’1” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League – 9 starts, 43.2 innings pitched, 2.47 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 22 walks and 32 hits.

Virginia Tech

Stevie Mangrum: Outfielder – 6’0” – 215 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 65 games, 255 at-bats, .325 average, 53 runs scored, 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 36 walks, 51 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases.

Connor Coward: Pitcher 6’0” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Prospect League – 10 games, 5 starts, 37.1 innings pitched, 3.38 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 6 walks and 26 hits.

Wake Forest

Colin Peluse: Pitcher – 6’3” – 230 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League – 8 games, 5 starts, 35 innings pitched, 2.06 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 13 walks and 34 hits.

Griffin Roberts: Pitcher – 6’3” – 210 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Cape Cod Baseball League – 9 games, 6 starts, 33 innings pitched, 2.18 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 6 walks and 23 hits.