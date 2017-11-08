Maryland releases 2018 Schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn announced the squad’s 2018 schedule Tuesday morning, which includes 14 games against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

“Every year, we try and put together a schedule that will prepare us to have success in the pressure situations that we want to be in come June,” Vaughn said. “I think this schedule definitely does that. We will play very competitive teams in the nonconference and face one of our toughest Big Ten schedules to date. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Terrapins open the season at Tennessee (Feb.16-18), which will mark the third straight season Maryland has played an SEC opponent in nonconference play. Maryland will finish its four-game road swing to start the year at William & Mary (Feb.21).

Maryland opens its home slate with a three-game set against Army (Feb. 23-25) before going back on the road for four games. The Terps will clash with VCU (Feb. 28) before heading to Coastal Carolina for a tournament that includes games against Radford (March 2), Coastal Carolina (March 3) and Ball State (March 4).

Delaware comes to College Park for a midweek matchup on March 6 before the Terps open up a home weekend set with Bryant (March 9-11). After a return matchup at Delaware (March 13), Maryland heads out to play five games over spring break in North Carolina. The Terps will face East Carolina for three (March 16-18) before taking on North Carolina (March 20) and Elon (March 21). Stetson then comes to College Park for a three-game series (March 23-25).

A short trip south follows at Maryland will face Richmond in midweek action (March 27). The Terps open up Big Ten play that weekend as Northwestern comes to Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium for the second consecutive year (March 30-April 1). That series opens up a seven-game homestand for the Terps as William & Mary (April 3) and Illinois (April 6-8) visit College Park.

Following a midweek matchup with James Madison on April 10, Maryland travels to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in a three-game set (April 13-15). The Terps return home to a stretch of six straight at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium. VCU comes to town on April 17 before the Terps take on Purdue that weekend (April 20-22). George Mason (April 24) and James Madison (April 25) make the short trip to College Park for midweek games before Maryland travels to Michigan State for a three-game series (April 27-29).

That series begins a finish that sees Maryland play 11 of its last 14 games away from College Park. Maryland visits West Virginia on May 1 before traveling to Nebraska for a three-game series (May 4-6). The Terps then face Towson in Aberdeen in the annual Ripken Cup on May 9.

Maryland’s final home set comes against Rutgers (May 11-13) before the final series of the season at Indiana. The Big Ten Tournament will take place in Omaha, Neb., (May 23-27).

Vaughn is entering his first season as head coach after serving as an assistant at Maryland for the last five seasons. The Terps won 39 games last season and advanced to an NCAA Regional for the third time in the last four seasons. Maryland returns All-Big Ten selections Marty Costes and AJ Lee along with Big Ten Freshman of the Year Tyler Blohm.

2018 Maryland Baseball Schedule